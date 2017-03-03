Fundraiser to help family of young boy with brain tumor

× Expand Photo provided Damien Sloan, 3, is receiving experimental treatment for a brain tumor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A fundraiser is being organized to help the family of a young boy with a brain tumor.

Damien Sloan, 3, was diagnosed in 2014.

The son of Morgan and Tom Sloan of Elizabethtown, Damien underwent 18 months of chemotherapy, and required an MRI every three months afterwards.

But doctors in December 2016 found the tumor had grown and is now causing pressure and leading to vision loss.

Damien is now receiving experimental treatment at the world-class Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

To aid the family with monthly travel expenses, friends and family are hosting a fundraiser at the Mineville VFW Post 5802 on March 18 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The $10 per plate spaghetti dinner, which includes dine-in and takeout, will include raffles and a 50/50.

All donations will aide the family with bills and other expenses, said organizers.

“He’s a spunky little boy. He wants what he wants when he wants. He’s very energetic and a happy-go-lucky little boy,” said Chelsea Porter, of Lewis.

Damien and her daughter, Taylynn, attend Head Start together.

Porter said Tom and Morgan are great people.

“They go out of their way to help anybody and everybody,” Porter said.

It’s difficult to watch her friends go through this difficult situation, she said.

“They hold it together very well.”

Shannon Christian, Damien’s paternal grandmother, called him a “sweet boy” and a “real trooper.”

“He doesn’t let anyone get him down,” Christian said.

“He’s a fighter, and he’s always in a good mood,” said Gayle Alexander.

Morgan and Tom are expecting a second child, a girl, on June 2 — just one day before Damien’s fourth birthday.

Organizers are continuing to accepting donations for the raffle. For more info, contact Chelsea at 586-4030 or Stephanie Mauran at 795-0119.

Benefit for Damien Sloan: Saturday, March 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. at VFW Post 5802 in Mineville.