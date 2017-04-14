Fundraisers help Best 4th event

× Expand The Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Committee is sponsoring the 21st Annual Ticonderoga Alumni Basketball Tournament to help the celebration.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North Committee is sponsoring the 21st Annual Ticonderoga Alumni Basketball Tournament to help the celebration.

The tournament starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Ticonderoga High School gymnasium.

The Annual Ticonderoga Alumni Basketball Tournament which has been previously organized by Robert C. Dedrick is now being organized by Rick Merrill, Brian Little, and Adam Porter, all fellow Ticonderoga alumni.

“Ticonderoga alumni have been coming together for this tournament for over two decades to support the Best 4th in the North Celebration,” Little said.

The event will feature a three-point contest and four basketball games, with all former Ticonderoga basketball players split into four teams based on their graduation year.

Once the teams are decided, the “Seniors” will face off against the “Freshman” in game one. The “Juniors” will then face the “Sophomores” in game two.

The winners will square off in the championship game while the losing teams play in the consolation game.

Registration will be at 11 a.m., the three-point contest will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the tournament/first game will begin at noon.

There is no cost associated with participating in the tournament, however, the event is a fundraiser for the Best 4th in the North Celebration and donations are accepted.

The admission fee (donation) for spectators is $2 a person. Snacks, beverages, and lunch will be available for purchase at the concession stand. All proceeds will benefit the Best 4th in the North celebration.

Additional donations are greatly appreciated, Little said.

D.J. Cruz will be in attendance providing music for the event, and there will be a number of things raffled off throughout the day.

“I am excited and honored to be working with two fellow Ticonderoga Alumni to keep the annual tradition of the Alumni Basketball Tournament alive,” Little said. “Not only is this an opportunity for us to come back together but it supports the biggest celebration in the community. The Best 4th in the North committee works hard all year long to make the celebration possible for Ticonderoga area community members and visitors.”

He said fundraising events like the Alumni Basketball Tournament make the celebration, which costs about $30,000 to put on, possible.

“A very special thanks to the referees who donate their time officiating the games. Also a big thank you to International Paper, Porter Land Surveying and Dedrick’s Tree Service for donating the money for the t-shirts. We appreciate your support,” said Little.

Immediately following the tournament everyone is invited to join the players at the Sentinel Grill for food and drinks. Classic Sentinels basketball games will be playing on the TVs there, and 20 percent of the proceeds will also benefit the committee.

Starting at 6 p.m. on that night, April 29, the Annual Best 4th in the North Night is at Madden’s Pub downtown with celebrity bartenders.

Guest bartenders will be accepting tips (donations) for the celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. All tips will benefit the celebration.

The committee also plans to announce the 2017 grand marshal that night.