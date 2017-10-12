Fundraisers planned to aid family in spinal muscular atrophy fight

× Expand Photo provided Lenna Braunius has been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.

JOHNSBURG | Courtney Dunkley’s pregnancy was normal.

But one month after Lenna was born, her third child began to show signs of low muscle tone.

A series of MRIs and genetic tests followed, and Lenna Braunius was admitted to Albany Medical Center on Sept. 8.

Doctors believe Lenna, aged 7 months, has spinal muscular atrophy, a rare genetic disease that robs people of physical strength by affecting motor nerve cells in the spinal cord.

“We knew pretty much from the get-go there was something different physically,” Dunkley said.

The life-threatening disease is the leading genetic cause of death for infants.

Lenna’s ability to eat independently has been compromised, and she is currently equipped with a feeding tube, allowing her to get the nutrition she needs.

She’s being treated with an experimental drug called Spinraza, a regimen that will require quarterly shots for the rest of her life.

The manufacturer waived the fees, a godsend considering their $300,000 price tag.

“She actually got her first dose a week ago Thursday, and another this Thursday,” Dunkley said. “Every day she gets a little bit stronger. We’re really hoping to see some results.”

Lenna is also engaged in physical and occupational therapy several times per week.

While she’s doing well, her parents are grappling with costs.

“We’re doing our best as a small community anything we can to help them,” said Ashleigh Lawrence, a family friend who attended Johnsburg Central with Dunkley, 27, and her sister.

A pair of upcoming fundraisers are designed to aid the family with costs associated with Lenna’s treatment.

A Halloween-themed softball tournament is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Ski Bowl Park in North Creek. A benefit fundraiser will follow at Basil & Wicks in North Creek on Nov. 5 at 3 p.m.

The tightly-knit community has also launched a crowdfunding campaign that has raised $3,175 to date.

Dunkley and Steve Braunius are raising two older children, Vesanti and Sullivan, who are staying with family members while their parents attend to Lenna.

Despite the challenges, Dunkley has not been bowed, Lawrence said, relying on her strong religious faith and fighting spirit, one cultivated after a life of athleticism, including softball and field hockey.