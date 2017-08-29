Fundraising campaign underway for injured motorcyclist

× Expand Photo provided Elizabethtown resident Jacob Diehl was involved in a motorcycle accident on Aug. 18. His sister, Courtney, quickly organized a crowd funding campaign that has raised $17,000 to date.

ELIZABETHTOWN | A crowdfunding campaign to benefit Elizabethtown resident Jacob “Pookie” Diehl has raised over $16,000 in just over a week.

Diehl, 25, was returning home from a birthday celebration in Vermont on Aug. 18 when he was involved in a motorcycle accident.

Sister Courtney Diehl told The Sun it’s still unclear what happened: Jacob is in an induced coma at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

The crash left Jacob with two facial fractures, three spinal and three rib fractures, a broken sternum, pulmonary and cardiac contusions.

As of Aug. 23, his family has been unable to communicate with him, Diehl said. But they have been told by hospital staff that the accident was likely related to the inclement weather that night.

Courtney, who lives in Texas, received the call about her brother around midnight.

“(Our parents) were devastated. They didn’t understand what was going on,” she said. “We had just talked to him earlier that day. It was hard to process.”

While her parents flew from Texas to Burlington, Vermont, Courtney leapt into action.

The next morning she started a GoFundMe crowd funding campaign to help her brother with his medical bills and living expenses when he undergoes long-term recovery.

The goal was to raise $10,000.

Donations immediately started pouring in.

In just three days, over 140 donations had net the campaign over $13,000.

That number ballooned to 189 donations for a total of $17,735 raised as of Tuesday, when this edition went to print.

NYCO Materials, who employs Jacob as a quality assurance research and development technician, contributed $1,500 to the campaign. One of his coworkers, Kaley Basile, contributed another $200.

“Hang in there Jake,” she wrote. “I and everyone in the mining department at NYCO have you in our thoughts and prayers. Know that we’re thinking about you everyday as you begin healing.”

For anyone wishing to send a donation to the Diehl family to help with Jacob’s medical bills, visit gofundme.com/pray-for-jake-diehl-pookie.

“We’re just so thankful for everybody who has reached out and sent a prayer,” Courtney said. “The donations are overwhelming and they’re going to help. It’s humbling to know that the community is so supportive.

“My brother is a really good guy and cares about people. And people feel the same way.”

Courtney said that anyone interested in supporting her brother during his recovery is welcome to send him a card.

“(The medical staff) have allowed him to have cards in his room,” she said. “So we’re accepting cards so he can have them all in his room to read.”

Cards can be addressed to Jacob Diehl at 8198 U.S. Route 9, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.