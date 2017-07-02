Fundraising starts for Ticonderoga Car Show

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Pictured: The 2016 Ticonderoga Area Car Show.

TICONDEROGA – A cash-prize raffle starting now will help fund the 25th Annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show.

The show will be held all-day Sunday, Aug. 6 in Ticonderoga’s Bicentennial Park.

On deck will be food, vendors, a kid zone, 50/50 drawing, a raffle, music, the Kiwanis Club Duck Race, Piston Toss, a Muffler Wrap and more.

There will be a number of awards given out. The show is a judged show and a “SuperWheels Showdown” qualifier.

To further expand the car show and the goals of the Chamber the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is holding the 2017 Car Show Raffle, Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said.

Tickets are available for a $10 donation. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold, and the first prize is $2,500 cash and the second is $1,500 cash.

The drawing will take place at the Ticonderoga Area Car Show, but people do not need to be present to win. Tickets will be available through Aug. 4 at the chamber office and at the Car Show, unless they are sold out prior.

“Get your tickets early if you would like to participate in the 2017 Car Show Raffle,” Courtright said. “We would greatly appreciate the support as we work to grow the Car Show and further the goals, mission, and vision of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. We want to expand the services, programs and leadership we provide to the area and fundraisers like this raffle will help us do just that.”

Tickets are now available at the chamber office, from chamber volunteers, and at some businesses.