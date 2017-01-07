Fundraising underway for new playground at Peru Central School

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling This wooden structure is located in the third through sixth-grade playground. During the summer months, it’s practically untouchable due to an influx of bees.

PERU — Peru Central PTO members are looking to replace the district’s third- through sixth-grade playground.

“The playground is very outdated,” said Treasurer Sarah Mitchell. “There’s not much for kids to do.”

The facility, used by 600 kids per day and constructed in the 1980s, includes a swing set, slides and a wooden climbing structure.

According to Mitchell, the wooden structure attracts bees during the summer months, leaving it almost untouchable and sparking concerns from residents.

The Peru PTO asked kids in November what playground equipment they would to have.

Their answers: State-of-the-art equipment like zip lines, cargo nets and climbing walls. Slides, she said, were considered to be obsolete.

“We want to give the kids the best playground we can.”

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling This playground equipment dates back to the late 1980s and early 90’s. Today, slides in particular are considered to obsolete by the Peru student body.

FUNDRAISING EFFORTS

So far, $31,350 has been raised for the project.

The PTO contributed $25,000. The remaining funds came from the spaghetti dinner held in November, private donations and local business fundraisers.

Dunkin’ Donuts recently gave the PTO a check for $2,000 and hosted a fundraiser selling $2 coffee cups. Exactly 1,000 cups were sold and all proceeds went toward the playground fund.

New Impressions in Peru is chipping in. For each basic pedicure until Feb. 28, the salon will give $5 and $10 for each spa pedicure.

“We’re very appreciative of the local support we’ve gotten,” Peru PTO President Kim Chamberlain said. “We’re hoping more businesses will jump on the bandwagon.”

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

The Peru PTO is currently looking to form a new committee specifically for the project.

District officials, community members and students are all welcome to join.

Chamberlain said the PTO hopes to complete this task by the end of January.

Once formed, committee’s main responsibility will be to come up with a plan containing cost estimates, the exact equipment to be purchased and a construction timeline.

That plan will need to be presented to and approved by the district.

In the meantime, the PTO is planning more fundraisers.

Eventually, Chamberlain said the organization would like to replace the other two playgrounds, as well.

For more information or to join the playground committee, email perupto@gmail.com. To make a donation, make out a check to the Peru PTO with “playground fund” on the memo line and send it to the Peru Elementary School at 116 Pleasant Street.