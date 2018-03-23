Fundraising will be taught

TICONDEROGA | How to use the fundraising tool www.redbasket.org will be the topic of an upcoming meeting at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber has invited non-profit members and partners to join them for a special program called Fundraising For Non-Profits and Community Projects on Thursday, March 29 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the chamber office in downtown Ticonderoga.

This is a free breakfast meeting for chamber members. Refreshments are being sponsored by WoodmenLife. Registration is required by March 26.

For more information or to register, which is required, visit www.ticonderogany.com or contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619.

“Redbasket.org is a free fundraising website where community groups can share their stories, recruit volunteers, and raise money for projects,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Matthew Courtright. “Some of the distinguishing features are that the fundraising platform is completely free of any fees, 100 percent of the donations to the projects are kept by the fundraiser, and each fundraiser goes through a verification process to ensure that every cause is real and donations are truly going to help raise the money, and donations are eligible for a tax deduction.”