Funds accepted to help keep youngsters safe

ELIZABETHTOWN — A discussion on new funding for the Essex County carseat program turned into a plea for more publicity during the April 8 Human Services committee meeting.

“I would love to have this information up on my website,” said North Elba supervisor Roby Politi about the program. “I think there are many people within the town and village who would take advantage of what this program is offering. I just do not think this is common knowledge throughout the county.”

New Social Services Commissioner Mike Mascarenas said he would work to alleviate the issue.

“I will do a better job of promoting this,” he said. “This is a great service and we have a permanent fitting station here and we go out to do inspections.”

Mascarenas said those who want to come to the fitting station in Elizabethtown can call Dan Sadowski at 873-3719 to make an appointment.

Overall, the department received $22,000 for a local grant to offset the salary of an employee who monitors the fitting station; $5,400 for the Child Passenger Safety Grant to pay for child seats which the county will give out to those in need of a proper child safety seat; and $6,120 from the Police Traffic services grant to pay of overtime when it comes to the monitoring of areas which have a history of troublesome traffic patterns.

All funds came from the Governor’s Traffic Committee.

OTHER BUSINESS

Mascarenas also announced enrollment season for the HEAP cooling program.

“This is a component that is not well known,” he said. “It opens on May 1 and is intended to help those with a medical condition get an air conditioner and fans. You have to be eligible for HEAP, as well, in order to qualify.”