Funds distributed from Creating Healthy Schools and Communities grant

× Expand Photo provided Creating Healthy Schools and Communities grant funded projects included new signage, road paint and landscaping.

TICONDEROGA | The Clinton and Essex County Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Program has been working closely with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC), PRIDE of Ticonderoga, the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership and the Town of Ticonderoga on a number of projects and initiatives.

“With funding from the New York state Department of Health, the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities (CHSC) grant is pleased to be able to fund projects aimed at increasing access to healthy, affordable foods and opportunities for physical activity throughout the region. The buy-in and investment from key stakeholders in Ticonderoga is admirable and CHSC looks forward to seeing the projects expand to make the healthy choice, the easy choice for all residents,” said Karissa LaBonte, public health educator with the Clinton County Health Department.

Projects that this program funded or supported in part include new LaChute River Trail signage and interpretive signage replacement, period light fixture for the bump-out on Montcalm Street, parking signage, curb stoppers for public parking areas, crosswalk markers, crosswalk paint, landscaping (flowers and new trees for the Hancock House), signage and barrier system for the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market, brochure holders for the chamber, freezer for the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op, display products for local retailers and possible new disc-golf equipment.

The Creating Healthy Schools and Communities team has also been working closely with the Ticonderoga Central School, Mountain Lake Services and North Country Community College on projects and programs.

In addition, the Town of Ticonderoga adopted a Complete Streets Policy and the Ticonderoga Central School revised their local wellness policy. Through their Better Choice Retailer Program, they also hope to work with additional Ticonderoga area retailers to provide support in an array of ways.

“There is nothing more rewarding than to see partner organizations consistently utilize funds to implement initiatives that enhance our community,” said Maria Tedford, PRIDE of Ticonderoga executive director.

The Creating Healthy Schools and Communities program team and Ticonderoga partners plan to continue to work together to implement additional projects in the near future. For more information visit ticonderogany.com.