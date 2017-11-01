Funds to repair city businesses now available

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The City of Plattsburgh will kickstart its Downtown Grant Program in collaboration with the state’s Department of Homes and Community Renewal on Nov. 8.

PLATTSBURGH | Nearly 17 months after the state announced that the City of Plattsburgh would receive a $10 million Downtown Revitalization (DRI) grant, the wheels are now in motion.

The city is launching a grant program next week that will allow local business owners to apply for money to repair, renovate and fix properties in the downtown core.

In the draft DRI plan submitted to the state, the city’s DRI committee asked to dedicate $1 million of the state grant to this development fund.

The state approved the full $1 million, according to Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas.

A series of program kickoff events are slated for Nov. 8 at the Plattsburgh Public Library; one at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“The city has been waiting anxiously to begin this exciting opportunity to transform our downtown,” said Mayor Colin Read in a statement.“One of the most exciting of all the ideas approved by Albany is to revitalize the housing stock and storefronts in our historic downtown.

“Our businesses and downtown housing investors have participated in the past to improve our housing quality and attract more families, active living senior citizens, and young professionals downtown, and we ask you to work with us once again in this wonderful opportunity.”

The grant program application period begins on Nov. 8, and applications will be available at all three kickoff events. Completed applications are due by Dec. 15.

To download an application, visit cityofplattsburgh.com/192/Community-Development. For more information, call the Community Development Office at 518-536-7509.

PARKING STUDY UNDERWAY

As the city kickstarts the Downtown Grant Program, a city-commissioned downtown parking study comes to a close.

Redevelopment of the Durkee Street lot is the largest DRI project, clocking in at just over $5 million.

A consultant tasked with studying parking availability in the downtown core said in September that the city will encounter parking issues if a multi-use building is erected on the Durkee Street parking lot without replacing those parking spaces elsewhere.