Funds will aid Teen Center

× Expand Photo provided From left, Ticonderoga Teen Center participants Donte Brown, Romair Brown, and Romeo Malando, all from Ticonderoga, are enjoying a meal at the facility.

SILVER BAY | The Silver Bay YMCA just got a grant from the International Paper Foundation for the Silver Bay YMCA Teen Center at Ticonderoga.

The International Paper Corporation awarded a grant in the amount of $5,000 to support the Healthy Meal Program offered by Silver Bay YMCA Teen Center at Ticonderoga.

Healthy Meal is one of many important programs offered by the Teen Center, Silver Bay Marketing and Communications Director Liz Lastowski said. “It is designed to provide students with opportunities to prepare a nutritious evening meal for members who are in attendance. Along with teaching teens the basics of meal preparation, this program empowers young women and men to become self-sufficient, helping them to acquire the tools needed to succeed as they grow into adulthood.”

Since opening in 2012, the center has become a second home to many young people in Warren and Essex counties, she said.

“At the Teen Center, teens experience social development, educational support and leadership training to give them the tools they need to create the foundation for a successful future,” she said.

The Teen Center has experienced a surge in attendance compared to 2016.

“This increase in numbers shows the need for this program, as well as demonstrates a trust that has developed between the Teen Center and local families,” Lastowski said. “The generosity of International Paper will sustain and grow this program for the benefit of the children and families of Hague and Ticonderoga.”

Silver Bay YMCA Youth and Teen Director Jackie Palandrani said the IP grant is very important to them.

“We are so thankful for this grant,” she said. “The Healthy Meal Program doesn’t just teach meal prep. It provides opportunities for the teens to share meals together, which is the best bonding experience.”