Funiciello to sit out 2018

× Expand File photo Matt Funiciello has ruled out a run for New York's 21st Congressional District in 2018. Funiciello sought the seat in 2014 and 2016 as a Green Party candidate.

GLENS FALLS — The man Ralph Nader called “Democracy’s Baker” is letting his ovens cool.

Matt Funiciello, who ran for New York’s 21st Congressional District twice as a Green Party candidate, will sit out the 2018 election.

“It is with some very real regret that I will not be our candidate in this upcoming 2018 race,” Funiciello wrote in a lengthy letter to supporters on Tuesday. “I am a working class human being and I simply cannot afford to expend the thousands of hours these races took away from my work and family.”

Funiciello ruled out a run for any office, local or otherwise.

“People don’t know what’s going on, and it’s exhausting to explain it as a candidate,” Funiciello told the Sun.

His campaign raised $15,063 in 2016.

In contrast, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) amassed a $3.1 million war chest during the last election cycle.

Mike Derrick, the Democratic candidate, raised about $1.2 million.

Funiciello openly acknowledged in past races that the Green Party’s platform of refusing to accept corporate money put him at a competitive disadvantage. He instead relied on a sophisticated social media operation to get his word out, including videos beamed to thousands of supporters on Facebook Live.

The Glens Falls-based baker garnered about 11 percent of the vote in 2014 in a three-way race that saw Stefanik win election for the first time.

But his share plummeted to 4.6 percent in 2016.

While the political activist took swipes at both parties with equal fervor, he took particular delight in eviscerating his Democratic challengers, both of whom developed a strategy of simply ignoring a candidate whom they perceived as a spoiler.

Funiciello lashed both major political parties in his letter, likening them to “blue and red foxes” guarding the collective henhouse.

“And we simply cannot afford to be this naive any longer,” he said. “It's literally killing us all.”

Funiciello often said during his two campaigns for Congress that if elected, he would serve as a small green dot in Congress, promoting progressive policies like single-payer health care, a $15 minimum wage and campaign finance reform.