Funiciello to sit out 2018

Matt Funiciello has ruled out a run for New York's 21st Congressional District in 2018. Funiciello sought the seat in 2014 and 2016 as a Green Party candidate.
GLENS FALLS — The man Ralph Nader called “Democracy’s Baker” is letting his ovens cool.
Matt Funiciello, who ran for New York’s 21st Congressional District twice as a Green Party candidate, will sit out the 2018 election.
“It is with some very real regret that I will not be our candidate in this upcoming 2018 race,” Funiciello wrote in a lengthy letter to supporters on Tuesday. “I am a working class human being and I simply cannot afford to expend the thousands of hours these races took away from my work and family.”
Funiciello ruled out a run for any office, local or otherwise.
“People don’t know what’s going on, and it’s exhausting to explain it as a candidate,” Funiciello told the Sun.
His campaign raised $15,063 in 2016.
In contrast, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) amassed a $3.1 million war chest during the last election cycle.
Mike Derrick, the Democratic candidate, raised about $1.2 million.
Funiciello openly acknowledged in past races that the Green Party’s platform of refusing to accept corporate money put him at a competitive disadvantage. He instead relied on a sophisticated social media operation to get his word out, including videos beamed to thousands of supporters on Facebook Live.
The Glens Falls-based baker garnered about 11 percent of the vote in 2014 in a three-way race that saw Stefanik win election for the first time.
But his share plummeted to 4.6 percent in 2016.
While the political activist took swipes at both parties with equal fervor, he took particular delight in eviscerating his Democratic challengers, both of whom developed a strategy of simply ignoring a candidate whom they perceived as a spoiler.
Funiciello lashed both major political parties in his letter, likening them to “blue and red foxes” guarding the collective henhouse.
“And we simply cannot afford to be this naive any longer,” he said. “It's literally killing us all.”
Funiciello often said during his two campaigns for Congress that if elected, he would serve as a small green dot in Congress, promoting progressive policies like single-payer health care, a $15 minimum wage and campaign finance reform.
And his campaigns were leavened by a departure from convention.
The candidate, for instance, would hold lengthy Q&A sessions in which he’d dole out fresh bread, and even worked with a St. Lawrence County brewer to develop a craft beer.
Funiciello criticized Stefanik in his announcement as a “wealthy tourist whose marching orders come from Paul Ryan, Paul Singer and the Kochs.”
Lenny Alcivar, a Stefanik campaign spokesman, said: "Matt Funiciello is an honorable, hardworking man who represents the best of our North Country values. While we shared many of the same concerns about the future of our district, we simply disagreed on how best to protect our families and small businesses.”
The reason Stefanik won re-election by 30 points, Alcivar said, is because “she has kept her promises as a bipartisan representative for the North Country focused on new ideas and real results."
But Funiciello's decision to sit out the next election cycle doesn’t mean the Green Party will not field a candidate.
“I know two great people who are serious about running but who are not ready to announce yet,” Funiciello said.
In recent weeks, a Libertarian candidate has expressed interest in exploring a run, and a St. Lawrence beef farmer is kicking the tires on a possible GOP primary challenge to Stefanik.
A crowded primary field is emerging on the Democratic side.
Five candidates have formally announced campaigns.
The most recent entrant is Don Boyajian, a Saratoga-based municipal and environmental lawyer who announced his candidacy on Tuesday.
Funiciello said while he is not a fan of identity politics, Democrats need to run a woman to even be a "tiny bit competitive" to overcome what he said was a 30 percent enrollment disadvantage.
But despite the diversity — the current crop includes three women and two men from across the district — Funiciello was cynical in his predictions, and assumed national party brass will airdrop a candidate into the district after primary candidates burn through what he said is a limited pot of financial resources in a rural region.
“Democratic voters will likely be faced with the same old choice ... a rich male tourist we don't know anything about or Elise Stefanik,” he said. “The rich male tourist will lose (and lose badly) so these voters should be compelled to make their votes count and vote Green!”