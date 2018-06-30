Furniture maker: The beauty is in the wood

× Expand Christopher South Eric Gulbrandsen is shown with an end table he made in his home studio. Gulbrandsen’s furniture features woods with highly-figured grains like curly yellow birch.

SCHROON LAKE | Rustic furniture is often distinguished by features such as bark and sticks, which help give it the roughly-hewn appearance.

But rustic furniture-maker Eric Gulbrandsen is going against the grain.

The Schroon Lake craftsman has gotten away from using those exterior features, in part because he believes the most important feature is on the inside of the wood.

“People will tell me, ‘Oh, you did such beautiful work.’ I tell them I only took off the bark and cleaned it up. The beauty is in the wood,” Gulbrandsen said.

He generally sticks to a few types of wood he said have a highly-figured grain, like tiger maple, figured cherry or curly yellow birch.

The latter, which often boasts some flame or figure in it, is his personal favorite.

“Curly yellow birch has distinguished me from other furniture makers,” he said.

ORIGINS OF STYLE

Gulbrandsen, who worked as a remodeling carpenter most of adult life, was out fishing one day when he met Barney Bellinger, who he called the “Beethoven of Rustic Furniture.”

“As I got to know him I learned about rustic furniture and I decided to take a flier — that’s a stock market term for taking a big risk,” Gulbrandsen said.

In 2003, he started building rustic furniture, and over time he landed on his own style.

When he came into the “rustic genre,” it was very much the typical bark-and-twig mosaic, he said, a form he considers very busy.

His own style features highly-figured wood with smooth-to-the-touch conventional surfaces, highlighted with bark and twig and carved edges, he said, the result a piece of furniture that’s smooth to the touch but carries a rough-hewn character.

“When I started I was told it was not really primitive rustic,” Gulbrandsen said.

Sticking to the absolute definition of rustic, he said, isn’t as important as the impression made by the natural beauty a little stain and finish can bring out.

ADIRONDACK WOOD IN ADIRONDACK STORES

A native “Lawn Guylander,” Gulbrandsen purchased 10 acres of land and built a camp in Wells.

His heart has always been in the mountains — first the Catskills, then the Adirondacks.