Future Business Leaders of America attend conference

The Lake George chapter of Future Business Leaders of America recently attended the FBLA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California from June 29 through July 2. Four students qualified to represent Lake George Central School District in the national competition: Autumn Shaughnessy, who competed in website design; Jude Armstrong, who competed in electronic career portfolio; Brandon Bondy, spreadsheet applications, and Mattie Williams, who qualified for sales presentation but did not attend the national conference. Anthony Gambino also attended and competed in the human resource management open event. Pictured, L to R: Shaughnessy, Armstrong, Bondy and Gambino.