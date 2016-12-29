Future engineers design bridges

× Expand Photo provided Students work on their balsa wood bridges in the shop for the Ticonderoga Bridge Building Contest.

TICONDEROGA – A snowstorm didn’t keep 32 potential engineers from building and crushing balsa wood bridges in the 9th-annual Ticonderoga Bridge Building Contest.

Students from the Ticonderoga Middle and High School, and Crown Point and St. Mary’s schools all participated in the event, held on a snowy Saturday morning.

The Middle School student teams designed their bridges and constructed them out of popsicle sticks during a 90 minute time limit, and then loaded a bucket suspended from the bridge with weights until the bridge collapsed, resulting in displays of shattering popsicle sticks.

Seventy percent of the bridges built by the Middle School students carried more than 50 pounds before breaking. The formula was weight of the load the bridge carried prior to failing, in pounds, divided by the weight in grams of the bridge.

Trophies were presented for aesthetics and bridge efficiency.

Team Architects of Ticonderoga Middle School was the most efficient bridge, carrying a load of 179.1 pounds.

Ticonderoga Central School Superintendent John McDonald addressed students prior to the loading of the bridges, and noted that engineering can be a very rewarding career.

The High School students designed and built their balsa wood bridges in school as part of Paul Jebb’s physics class. The High School bridges were also judged for efficiency and aesthetics.

Seven teams competed in the High School part of this year’s contest. Organizers said more than half of the competitors were female.

The most efficient High School bridge, built by the If You’re Not First You’re Last team of Evan Graney and Adam Kerr, weighed but four and one-quarter ounces, yet carried 104 pounds.

Members of this year’s contest were invited to compete in the Capital District Engineers Week celebration at the Albany Marriott Inn in February 2017.

The contest was sponsored by the Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club at the Ticonderoga Elementary/Middle School.

“It will be a great opportunity to test their design skills and model bridges against some very tough competition,” Kiwanis President Tom Shaffer said.

He said that because of the generosity of the event’s sponsors, Kiwanis will provide a $500 scholarship to a Ticonderoga graduating senior enrolled in engineering.

Last year, the Ticonderoga High School team of Sam Shelmidine and Colvin Chapman won second place in efficiency among 140 bridges from the region and got a $250 award.

Special Rookie of the Year trophies went to the sixth grade class at Crown Point Central School, the Web Warriors, Edward Miller, Cole Potter and Maurice Rice, whose bridge was the most efficient.

Judges for the aesthetic portion of the contest were Joyce Cooper, James O’Toole and Anthony DeFranco.

Many Kiwanis Club members volunteered at the contest, including John Bartlett, Jack Bast, Joyce Cooper, Kenneth Engler, Donald Johnston, William Pitman, Pamela Savage, Steve Boyce, Darlene Dosett, and Anthony DeFranco.

Graham Bailey, event organizer, recognized each of the teachers who prepared the students for this event.

Those teachers were Jim Marshall, Paul Jebb. Bill Clark and Donna Labounty.

Bailey also thanked the sponsors for this year’s event: DeFranco Landscaping, Reale Construction, International Paper, Rotary Club of Northern Lake George and the Ticonderoga Teachers’ Association.

× Expand Photo provided These are the bridges built by students for this year’s Bridge Building Contest in Ticonderoga.

The Bridge Contest winners were:

Middle School Efficiency Awards

First, The Architects (David LaPoint, Connor Robarge-Greene), St. Mary’s School

Second, TWS Construction 2 (Aubrey Whitford, Riley Abare), St. Mary’s School

Third, The Does (Molly Price, Lilly Bain), Ti Middle school

Middle School Aesthetics Awards

First, Halo Builders (Avery Kidder, Tru Gallipoi), Ti Middle school

Second, El Fugu (Julianna Holeman, Raelyn King), St. Mary’s School,

Third, Something Stupid (Kirsten Strum, Ruby Bennett), Ti Middle school

High School Bridge Efficiency Awards

First: If You’re Not First You’re Last, Evan Graney and Adam Kerr.

Second: M&M, Grace Montvill and Meg McDonald.

Third: The Bee’s Knees, Sarah Bresset and Jessica Bruce.

High School Bridge Aesthetic Awards

First: SVZBN, Sara Vrandenburg and Zach Bennett.

Second: The Bee’s Knees, Sarah Bresset and Jessica Bruce.

Third: If You’re Not First You’re Last, Evan Graney and Adam Kerr.