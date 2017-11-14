Gallery hosts network event

TICONDEROGA | See local artists’ work at the next Ticonderoga After Business Mixer and Networking Event at the Downtown Gallery.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

This event is being hosted by the Ticonderoga Festival Guild in coordination with Ticonderoga Arts, at the Downtown Gallery at 119 Montcalm St. in Ticonderoga.

“You can reconnect with area businesses and organizations as well as meet new people,” said chamber Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “Not only is it a perfect opportunity to network, but a chance to support another business/organization within the Ticonderoga Area. In addition, it is a chance for businesses to discuss common issues and concerns and provide this information to the chamber.”

Sponsors providing door prizes will be Bridge Point Communication, Century 21 Adirondacks, Christopher Chevrolet Buick, Stoney Lonesome B&B and the Wagon Wheel Restaurant.

The mission of the Ticonderoga Festival Guild is to promote, develop, sustain, present, and advance a diverse program of performing arts in the Ticonderoga area, said Executive Director Judy Walker.

“The guild is now entering its second quarter-century of service to the Ticonderoga community,” she said. “The support and effort of the founding members has been continued through memberships and volunteer time contributed by people throughout the area including area businesses.”

Ticonderoga Arts Inc. is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to supporting local artists by promoting fine crafts and fine arts through programs in education, exhibition and sales in the gallery, said coordinator Jerry Cooper.

“We invite people to stop in and discover the work of local artists in a continually expanding variety of media including painting, photography, pottery, wood, textiles, and jewelry on exhibit and for sale,” he said. “Also, we offer or provide space for arts and cultural events, most of them free, throughout the year.”