Gallery showcases local artists

× Expand Photo provided This landscape watercolor by Betsy Krebs will be one of the works featured in a new show at the Ticonderoga Art Gallery.

TICONDEROGA | A member-show at the Ticonderoga Art Gallery is set for Friday, April 20 starting at 5 p.m.

All the gallery artists will take part in the show, which is open to the public, and many will be present for the opening.

“We periodically have our members bring in new work and rehang the entire gallery, which is what we did a few weeks ago,” coordinator Seddon Beaty said. “So this show is about displaying new member work in a rejuvenated main gallery, rather than a guest artist in our side room. Most of the other shows will be guest artist (shows).”

Artists for the member-show are: John Anello, Melissa Barry, Susan Beadle, Nancy Carter, Jerry Cooper, Merribeth Elling, Fred Holman, Dawn House, Betsy Krebs, Edie Ostrowsky, Jim O’Toole, Joan Pulling, Terrina Russel-Cook, Crispen Shakeshaft, Gary Tobler, Margo Anello and Seddon Beaty.

“My favorite new painting is a landscape done by Betsy Krebs,” Beaty said. “Maybe it will appeal to (people to) come to the member-show opening.”

Ticonderoga Arts is a group of local area artists and supporters of the arts who formed in 2008 and merged in 2014 with The Downtown Gallery. Ti Arts maintains a gallery, hosts lectures, classes, a yearly plein air festival and art shows.

The gallery is on Montcalm Street next to the Burleigh Luncheonette.