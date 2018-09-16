Garden a labor of love

× 1 of 2 Expand Westport Post Office Garden trio, from left, Bonnie Haberle, Pat Troyan and Meighan McWilliam, share the tale of an empty patch of dirt that evolved into a source of beauty and pride in town. Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 2 Expand The Post Office Garden with its sunflower stand, September 2018. Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

WESTPORT | An exceptional allegiance claimed a space for common beauty here.

Several years ago, a row of gnarled and leaning cedars were cut down from their stand in front of the Westport Post Office.

They had grown up against the very large glass windows.

The reveal did let the sun pour into the post office lobby, opening a late fall and winter view across Lake Champlain.

But removal left narrow band of dirt, an unseemly barren spot beneath the green glass Post Office facade, circa 1965.

In the first bare patch of summer, about four or five years ago, Postmaster Richard Morgan planted some sunflower seeds.

The tall flowers drew immediate and welcome attention, according to many residents.

Daily comings and goings make the Post Office corner at Harris Lane and Orchard Terrance an intersection of conversation.

Ideas were exchanged.

And the next year, the garden gloves came out.

First Alison Hain put some plants in the ground and worked on an initial layout for a flower and greens display with Westport arborist Ted Taylor.

With hands from next-door neighbors Bonnie and Al Haberle, soil turned and improved with fresh compost and some perennials were moved from their back yard.

“I just took stuff from my garden,” Bonnie said, pointing to the left side of the post office’s front door.

“This is mostly shade.”

The other side is brightly lit, drenched daily in hours of sunlight, so the plants had to be suitable.

Without a budget or any funding at first, flowers and bulbs arrived in a medley from yards nearby: dozens of daffodils, hosta from another neighbor’s edging, a few lilies, some ferns and greens for the shade.

Like a conductor with a trowel, Bonnie dug and moved them around, arranging the garden plants for best light, height and location.

“My husband says he wishes our plants were all on wheels,” she said of garden trials.

Weeds came out. The old cedar stumps sunk a little under mulch, forming level platforms for pots.

Through the past few years, the blooms took hold. An iron bench was placed on the sunny side, below the big windows. The shaded section contains the flag pole.

“Everyone contributed plants and time,” says Meighan McWilliam, whose volunteer efforts with Beautiful Westport helped garner funding.

“There were angels, so many people stepped forward and worked to get funding,” Pat Troyan said.

As a little money came in, the serendiptious group of volunteer helpers set up a budget and their garden took root.

A common sense of accomplishment grew from a hodge-podge of shared plantings.

The garden gained wavy, scalloped edges and many perennials. Towering stems of sunflowers remain a fixture on the sunny side of the lot. There was also a load of good dirt; several cone-shaped firs; some slow-growing evergreen shrubs. The delicate petals of bleeding hearts dangle in the front. Bluebells come after daffodils in spring.

The layout evolved with Bonnie’s green thumb and (she says) husband Al’s back.

“If I start with a plan, I sort of diverge. We put them where they fit. It’s a labor of love,” Bonnie said.

She sees the composition as a tribute to community in Westport.

Standing beside the garden one hot morning, area residents found time amid the comings and goings to compliment the blooms.

“We wanted to keep this local,” Bonnie says of plantings that came from all around town.

“It’s really about community. I can tell you the garden has brought many of us closer together, people visit for coffee now and talk where they might not have known each other a few years ago.”

To keep the soil watered this hot summer, the gardeners said they asked for volunteers.

“We called it the Watering Committee,” Pat smiled.

Nearly a dozen people signed up wielding as many different kinds of watering cans.

With autumn approaching, the gardeners looked wistful, wondering how this year’s new growth would fare under a few feet of snow.

Somebody in town recently took a moment to illustrate a thank-you note and left it, unsigned, at the post office.

“Where is it?” Bonnie asked.

She hadn’t seen it yet.

And on a counter inside it says:

“Upon walking into the post office the blow of receiving a handful of bills is softened by our beautiful flower garden at the entrance. Ladies thank you for making Westport as children would say: Beautifuller!”

It is signed: XYZ.