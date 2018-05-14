Garden better with climate change

× Expand Photo provided Lena Iuliano holds a spring arrangement made by Francine Burke from the Country Florist and Gifts in Ticonderoga. Other members of the Carillon Garden Club, from left, are: Claire Best, corresponding secretary; Judy Walker, recording secretary; Sharon Lonergan, youth Chair; Ann Westervelt, co-president; Betty Rettig; Vivian Den Bleyker, treasurer; and Anita Masten.

HAGUE | “Gardening for Climate Change” will be the subject of the next Carillon Garden Club program on Thursday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at the Hague Community Center on Route 8 in Hague.

Master Gardener, club member and featured speaker Diane O’Connor will present the program on global climate change,

“Yes, our climate is changing but it’s not all bad news,” O’Connor said. “Wise gardeners will want to understand these changes and the effect they will have on their own gardens and landscapes.”

The public is welcome and O’Connor said everyone can learn about what to expect in coming years and the best practices to ensure a lush, low maintenance garden.

O’Connor has been a Master Gardener with the Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warren County since 2011. She is a lifelong gardener and is a frequent speaker on both the practical aspects and aesthetics of gardening.

In addition to her volunteer activities, she is employed as the managing director at the Ticonderoga Historical Society.

After the program, the club will take a break for a bring-your-own lunch and then hold a business meeting. New and prospective members are welcome to stay. Refreshments will be available.

The Carillon Garden Club is dedicated to community beautification, education and protecting the environment. For more information about the club, contact Joyce Cooper, vice president and membership chair, at 518-585-2640, or Co-President Ann Westervelt at 518-585-6548.

The club meets on the third Thursday of the month, March through November, usually at the Hague Community Center.