Garden Bros Circus coming to Rouses Point

× Expand Photo provided The Garden Bros Circus will be appearing in Rouses Point on April 17 and 18. There will be clowns on site, along with Chinese acrobats, aerialists and more.

ROUSES POINT — One can only imagine what a circus would be like in the Rouses Point Civic Center.

An elephant could walk out on the ice skating rink while clowns joke with the audience.

Or daredevils could ride motorcycles in giant globes as a human slingshot flies across the arena.

Buffalos, llamas and camels could perform together in harmony while Chinese acrobats and aerialists do their thing on the side.

All of this is slated for April 17 and 18 at the Rouses Point Civic Center on Lake Street thanks to the Garden Bros Circus.

The Florida-based traveling circus performs in a new community every one to two days, doing over 200 shows a year, said Kaila Schlake, a spokesperson. “It’s a well-oiled machine that provides wholesome entertainment to everyone.”

The circus starts off the year by simply picking a direction and stopping anywhere they’re wanted, said Schlake. The Adirondack region was part of that course this year.

On top of Rouses Point, there will be shows in Saranac Lake on April 19 and Glens Falls on April 21 in their civic centers.

Rouses Point Recreation Facility Manager Cody O’Brian said the village hasn’t seen a circus in years.

“They [the circus] said they would be in the area and they asked to stop here,” he said. “We’re always looking to bring in as much business as we can and provide residents with as much entertainment as we can, so we said yes.”

There will two showtimes for each day in the Rouses Point, Saranac Lake and Glens Falls civic centers at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

General admission tickets cost $8 for children and $24 for adults. Ringside tickets cost $18 for children and $34 for adults. All tickets must be purchased online before 10:30 a.m. on the day of the show.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gardenbroscircus.com.