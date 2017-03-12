Garden Club sets a spring session

The Carillon Garden Club will meet at the Hague Community Center

by

HAGUE – Spring is near and the Carillon Garden Club will soon hold its first meeting of the year.

The meeting is at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 16 at the Hague Community Center on Route 8 in Hague.

The meeting is open to all. A coffee social starts at 9:30 a.m.

Master Gardener and club member Diane O’Connor will do a slide presentation at 11:15 a.m. on “The Gardens of Ireland.”

“It will be a visual treat to see pictures of the emerald isle, especially at this time of year and with St. Patrick’s Day so near,” said club President Ann Westervelt.

Plans for the upcoming year, including the vote on the budget will be on the agenda. Guests are welcome and encouraged to join the club for the meeting and program.

Dues are $20 for the year, which includes affiliation with the national, state and district organizations.

Following the program, members and guests will have a brown bag lunch. Beverages and desserts will be provided. Hostesses for the day will be Liz Nolfe, Diane Bence and Betty Rettig.

The club meets monthly on the third Thursday, March through December.  For more information, call Ann Westervelt at 585-6548, or 585-6240 for Joyce Cooper, membership chairperson.

