Garden Club starts taking orders

TICONDEROGA | The Carillon Garden Club is changing the way it sells Christmas wreaths this year.

For 20 years, club members have taken orders for wreaths, made bows, decorated wreaths and delivered them, but due to the changing dynamics of the club’s membership, only undecorated 12-inch wreaths will be sold this year.

Deliveries can no longer be promised, and wreaths will be available for pick-up.

Two Decorate-Your-Own-Wreath Workshops and order pick-ups will be held in late November, one in Hague and another in Ticonderoga. Dates, times and locations will be announced.

Wreaths and decorations will be limited, so it is necessary to order wreaths by Oct. 25, said Wreaths Co-Chair Sharon Lonergan.

The price for a plain 12-inch wreath will be $18. To place an order, call Lonergan at 518-585-4477 or Judy Walker at 518-984-0088.

“The sale of beautiful wreaths has been an important fundraiser for the club for many years and enables the club to beautify areas in Ticonderoga and Hague with special seasonal plantings,” said Lonergan. “The support of all our customers has been truly appreciated.”

The club generally meets on the third Thursday at 10 a.m. at Hague Community Center, March through December, with a variety of programs of interest to gardeners and those who appreciate nature, the environment and conservation. The public is welcome to attend the programs.

For more information about the club, call club President Ann Westervelt at 518-585-6548, or membership chair Joyce Cooper at 518-585-2640.