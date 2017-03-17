Garden workshop slated for Minerva

Minerva staple returns with gardening lectures, raffles

MINERVA — The Minerva Service Organization will hold its fourth annual spring garden workshop on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Minerva Town Hall.  

The workshop features speakers on trendy gardening topics, a buffet lunch and provides attendees a chance to mingle with fellow North Country gardeners.   

Last year’s workshop was a breath of spring during a messy winter, said workshop co-chair Betty LeMay of Betty’s Funny Farm.

This year’s session will build on last year’s event with presentations, vendor tables, a buffet lunch, master gardener and Cornell Extension Service tables and gardening raffles.  

Attendees are urged to bring gardening books, magazines, houseplants, pots and other garden items for a “freecycling” table.  

The fee for attending the workshop is $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and includes the buffet lunch. To register for the workshop, call 251-5722 or 251-2929 by March 29 to reserve a spot.

