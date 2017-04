× Expand Photo provided From left are students Jacob Gilbert, Emily Gangi and Lillian Huchro.

MORIAH – Moriah Central School 8th Grade technology students recently learned about hydroponic systems. Students reused plastic bottles to create wick systems that work similar to an oil lantern. Through capillary action nutrient solution travels up rope fibers to feed the plant. Students started a variety of plants that included sunflowers, beans, corn, cucumbers, and other types of flowers.