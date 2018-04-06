Gardens are seminar topic

× Expand Photo provided The 7th-annual Garden and Landscape Symposium takes place on Saturday, April 7, in the Mars Education Center at Fort Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA | The King’s Garden at Fort Ticonderoga will host the 7th-annual Garden and Landscape Symposium on Saturday, April 7, in the Mars Education Center.

Geared for both beginning and experienced gardeners, this one-day symposium provides insights from garden experts who live and garden in upstate New York and northern New England, fort officials said.

Focusing on strategies for expanding and improving a garden or landscape, these programs are offered in an informal setting that encourages interaction between presenters and attendees, the fort said.

This year’s featured speaker is Charlie Nardozzi, an award-winning, nationally-recognized garden author, speaker, garden tour leader, and radio and TV personality based in Vermont.

In “Better Berries for Your Edible Landscape,” Nardozzi will talk about growing berry shrubs, which has become more popular with the growing interest in edible landscaping. He will also be including a talk about new varieties of blueberries, brambles, honeyberries, currants, gooseberries, elderberries, and more that grow well in this climate.

Emily DeBolt, owner of Fiddlehead Creak Native Plant Nursery, will encourage attendees to “Go Native: An Introduction to Gardening with Native Plants.”

Gardeners can learn about the benefits and beauty of gardening with native plants and learn which plants are good for monarchs and other pollinators and which plants can grow in tough sites such as clay soils or dry shade.

Ellen Ecker Ogden, author of “The Complete Kitchen Garden,” will discuss “The Art of Growing Food.” In this presentation, people can learn the six steps to successful kitchen garden design.

Barry Genzlinger will present “What are the 10 facts that everyone should know about bats and why should gardeners care?” His presentation focuses on the benefits bats provide for gardeners and the dangers bats currently face.

Genzlinger is president of the Vermont Bat Center, and rescues, rehabilitates, and releases hundreds of Vermont bats.

The cost, including the day-long symposium and a lunch prepared by Libby’s Bakery Café, is $85 ($75 for members of Fort Ticonderoga). There is an Early Bird rate for registrations received by March 15, of $75 ($65 for members of Fort Ticonderoga).

A brochure with the complete schedule and registration form is available on Fort Ticonderoga’s website at fortticonderoga.org by selecting “Education” and then “Workshops and Seminars” on the drop-down menu.

A printed copy is also available upon request by calling 518-585-2821. This event is open by pre-registration only.