Gem Radio Theatre presents ‘Horrors You Can Hear’

Gem Radio Theatre will present "Horrors You Can Hear" on Oct. 27 and 28.

NORTH CREEK | When dark nights grow cold and things start to go bump in the night, Gem Radio Theatre will present a series of “Horrors You Can Hear” just in time for some ghoulish Halloween fun.

The theatre group will re-imagine three classic radio thrillers from favorite classics such as “Lights Out” and “Quiet Please.”

The group will present the classics not just as a live performance in old radio-style, but as a shadow play, the first of its kind in the Adirondack region.

While actors bring these eerie episodes to life through shadow and voice, Foley artists will perform sound effects with rubber gloves, wet rags, and various tools in the style that calls back to the golden age of radio, all culminating into a scary and stellar performance that promises to give you goosebumps and send shivers down your spine.

Gem Radio Theatre will present “Horrors You Can Hear” for two performances only: Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek; and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at Indian Lake Theater in Indian Lake.

With Halloween coming, there’s no better time to experience these tales of horror.

For more information, email Robin Jay at gemradiotheatre@gmail.com or find us on Facebook.