Generous Acts Fund seeks applicants

LAKE PLACID | Non-profit and community organizations working in the fields of early childhood development and quality of life for seniors: Adirondack Foundation wants to hear from you.

Adirondack Foundation’s Generous Acts Fund is now accepting applications for its 2018 grant cycle.

This year, the fund will prioritize applications that address early childhood development and quality of life for seniors. Innovative projects that target pressing or unmet needs and opportunities are also welcome.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12. To get started on your application, or for more information about 2018 guidelines, visit adirondackfoundation.org/granting/apply-grant/generous-acts-fund.

Prior to applying, organizations are encouraged to contact Adirondack Foundation staff to share ideas and ask questions: call 518-523-9904.

In 2017, the fund awarded $100,000 to organizations across the Adirondack region; $40,000 was awarded to organizations in support of early childhood development, $40,000 supporting quality of life for seniors and $20,000 in grants for programs supporting food security, equity and social justice.