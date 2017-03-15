Geraghty briefs board on sewer, consolidation proposals

× Expand File photo Warrensburgh Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said he was opposed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to have every locality in the state hold a referendum this fall on shared services or consolidation.

WARRENSBURG — Local businesses are continuing to express interest in hooking up to a new municipal sewer system.

The Warrensburg Town Board received an inquiry from Warrensburg Travel Trailer Park about connecting to the sewer line soon to be constructed this year along Schroon River Road/Horicon Avenue.

Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said the town’s engineer would review the request and contact the Travel Park’s engineer.

The new line is to be extended northward to Countryside Adult Home and Cornell Cooperative Extension headquarters on Schroon River Road.

The project is funded primarily with a $400,000 grant, and construction work is likely to begin within two months, Geraghty said.

GERAGHTY: NO TO CONSOLIDATION PROPOSAL

In a statement to the public, Geraghty said he was opposed to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to have every locality in the state hold a referendum on shared services or consolidation — and to block state aid to municipalities that don’t enact new shared services or consolidate.

The proposal was presented in the governor’s 2017-18 proposed budget.

Geraghty noted that the town is already sharing the services of its assessor with neighboring Chestertown, and is sharing its bookkeeper with the town of Horicon. He added that the town is also collaborating with Warren County on purchasing supplies, materials as well as working together on numerous public works projects.

Conducting a referendum, said the supervisor, was a waste of time and money — however, he said he’d welcome any ideas from residents about further shared services.

Geraghty also aired criticism about how Cuomo is bearing down on local governments, rather than concentrating on reducing the waste in state government and eliminating state legislative mandates that are a heavy financial burden on counties, towns and other local municipalities.

“We are elected by the people in this room and the town, and I think we run a very effective government,” Geraghty said, suggesting that Gov. Cuomo consider boosting aid to local municipalities to deal with state mandates. He noted that Warrensburg received merely $19,970 in general state aid for 2016.

Board members read a response from the town attorney to a complaint voiced by a local citizen about the annoying loud noise of large trucks using their engine brakes when traveling down Main Street.

The attorney’s letter noted that Main Street is a state highway, and the state Department of Transportation rarely approves prohibitions of the use of engine brakes on their roadways.

IN OTHER NEWS

Geraghty also voiced a reminder to all town residents that starting this summer, they must dial an area code with each phone number, even if it is a local call, due to a new area code being associated to new numbers assigned beginning in August.

A request for $4,037 in occupancy tax funds from the Warrensburgh Historical Society was approved by the board. The money is to support their advertising of the Warrensburg Museum of Local History.

An inquiry from a town resident to convert Park Avenue downtown to a one-way street going north was discussed. Geraghty pledged that the board would evaluate the feasibility of the request.

Also, board members scheduled a paper-shredding event to be held Sept. 16 so residents and businesses can have their financial records and other private documents shredded at no charge. The board decided the service would be open to citizens of all area communities, not just Warrensburg.

Additionally, the board approved purchasing Christmas decorations for the town’s use, to be paid for with about $3,400 of occupancy tax funds.

Warrensburg resident William Mahar requested that a revision be made to the minutes of the December 28 town board meeting, noting that it important that the official record be accurate. His request was granted.