Get back to the Otis Mountain Get Down

ELIZABETHTOWN | Bands from throughout the country will again be traveling to the former ski hill here to participate in one of the largest music festivals in the North Country.

Celebrating its fifth year, the Otis Mountain Get Down will run from Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10.

This year there will be over 40 musicians, duos and groups from a variety of genres taking to any one of the three stages, as well as impromptu performances throughout the site.

The Get Down is the revitalized, new version of the former Otis Mountain Music Festival, according to Zach Allott, who has helped to bring the event back into the spotlight of North Country music fans.

“We hope to satisfy both younger and older crowds as well as families with family camping and activities, with children 12 and under admitted for free,” Allott said.

Campsites are available at the site, while many participants also take time to hike and mountain bile on trails located throughout the property.

Weekend passes are on sale for $60 per person, with children under 12 admitted for free. Passes include camping.

Artists performing at the Get Down include Mothers, The Mystery Lights, Jojo Abot from Ghana, Delicate Steve, Overcoats, High & Mighty Brass Band, Sam Evian, Landlady, Braxton Cook, Caroline Rose, Barika and more.

To view a full lineup, or for more information on the festival, visit otismountain.com.