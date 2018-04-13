Get ready for Chamber Day

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) will hit the road for its 8th-annual Chamber Day on Tuesday, April 17.

TACC staff, board members, ambassadors and volunteers will be hand delivering the chamber membership plaques to members.

Plaques will be delivered throughout the day, said TACC President/CEO Matthew Courtright.

He said Chamber Day gives the Chamber of Commerce an opportunity to directly connect with members as well as thank them for their continued support and dedication to the chamber and the community as a whole.

“We ask that all members to display their plaque in a location where community members and visitors can easily see it,” he said. “In addition to the benefits we offer, our members and partners are showing their commitment to our efforts and the future of the community. Without the support of our members and partners all the TACC does would not be possible.

“We are truly honored to serve, market and promote our members and the entire Ticonderoga area. We work hard each and every day to ensure we are living our mission and tag line as well as striving to reach our vision. Without (member) support our efforts would not be possible.”

Chamber members receive an array of benefits, including marketing, promotion, publicity, and listings on the chamber’s website and printed business directory, member referrals, business referrals, business support, services, trainings and seminars, marketing and networking opportunities, listing on the Lake Champlain Regional website, others.

For more information visit ticonderogany.com or call 518-585-6619.