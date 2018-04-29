Get ready to clean up Ti

× Expand Photo provided These are helpers from past Ticonderoga Beautification weeks. The 2018 event will take place May 7 – 13 with a number of clean-up and beautification activities.

TICONDEROGA | It’s almost time for Ticonderoga Beautification and Clean Up Week from May 7 – 13 with a theme of “Show Your Community Pride.”

The big event will see area businesses, organizations, and residents sprucing up their properties and buildings with help from the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership, the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Town of Ticonderoga.

“We want to put a fresh face on Ticonderoga and the community as a whole,” said Partnership Promotions Committee Chair John Bartlett. “We encourage other groups and organizations to join us in enhancing our community and the Ticonderoga area before the summer season starts. Ticonderoga is blessed with many strengths and qualities which we can build upon.”

A variety of clean-up activities and enhancement projects will happening throughout the week by the town, organizations, businesses, and community members, including work at information center locations, a garden project at Libby’s Bakery Café with support from the Silver Bay YMCA Leaders Club, plantings, additional garbage cans placed on Montcalm Street and more.

Bartlett said other Clean-Up Day activities will include: sweeping, trash pick-up, refreshing of natural areas and landscaping, painting, weed pulling, flower planting, LaChute Trail clean-up and maintenance, as well as a number of community projects and tasks.

There will be free disposal at the Solid-Waste Transfer Station on Tuesday, May 8, Wednesday, May 9, and Thursday, May 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Town of Ticonderoga will open its transfer station to Ticonderoga residents only, with proof of residency required. There will be free disposal with the exception of hazardous waste, or items containing hazardous waste, tires, food waste, brush, construction and demolition debris, shingles and electronics. Restrictions may apply.

There will be curbside pick-up for seniors age 65 or older and qualified disabled only, who can contact the Ticonderoga Town Highway Department at 518-585-7317 with a list of items to be picked up. This must be arranged, and for more information contact the Town of Ticonderoga at 518-585-6677.

The Ticonderoga Middle School has Community Give Back Day on Friday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to noon with a variety of clean-up activities and community enhancement projects.