Get scared in Ti

× Expand Photo provided From left at last year’s Ticonderoga HalloweenFest are Dayton Watrous, Jase Courtright, Reid Watrous and Alyssa Courtright.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce are coordinating lots of scares for HalloweenFest.

The Halloween celebration grew from a one-day event to two days in 2015, and in 2016 a multi-day celebration scared attendees.

HalloweenFest 2017 is Friday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

“Mark your calendars to join in the HalloweenFest celebration. Get your costumes and treat bags ready for a fun filled celebration in the Ticonderoga area,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright. “We encourage community members and visitors to contact the chamber for questions, updates, and a complete calendar of events.”

For a complete calendar and details, visit www.ticonderogany.com or call 518-585-6619.

The schedule:

Friday, Oct. 27

7 - 10 p.m.: Maze By Moonlight - Fort Ticonderoga

Explore the maze using a flashlight as a guide. $10 per person. This event also takes place on Saturday, Oct. 28. Brought to you by Fort Ticonderoga.

Saturday, Oct. 28

1 p.m.: The Amazing Magic Show - Ticonderoga Community Building

All kids and families are invited to attend The Amazing Magic Show full of comedy and magic fun. Free event by the Ticonderoga Festival Guild.

6 – 8 p.m.: Pumpkin Walk - LaChute River Trail

Along the LaChute River Trail from Frazier Bridge Path to the Pocket Park (behind Montcalm Street). Jack-O-Lanterns will be displayed. Pumpkins donated by local Farmers are being carved by local children and artists. Free event by the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op.

6 – 11 p.m.: Ticonderoga Hollywood House of Horrors - Former Cobbler’s Bench Building

Three floors of terror, not for small children or the faint of heart. Zombies and \spooks will also be on Montcalm Street. $10 for adults and $5 for students (Middle School and older). Proceeds to benefit Montcalm Street projects. Brought by Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.

8 – 10 p.m.: Halloween Family Glow Bowl Party - Adirondack Lanes. Prizes for best and most creative Halloween Costumes (kids and families)

Music, family fun, and more. Brought by Adirondack Lanes.

Sunday, Oct. 29

2 – 4 p.m.: Monster Mini Golf Party - Five Nations Golf.