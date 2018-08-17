Getting a ‘Head Start’ on school readiness

× Expand Staff at ACAP ready to expand enrollment for school readiness and Head Start/pre-K and home-based curriculum this year.

ELIZABETHTOWN | New programs for children at Head Start and pre-Kindergarten are growing to reach the youngest of Essex County residents.

School readiness and parent engagement are key components of this year’s enrollment effort.

Coordinated through Adirondack Community Action Programs Inc. (ACAP), the pre-K “Early Bridges” program is expanding at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School (ELCS) this year and into AuSable Forks Elementary School.

Both programs are collaborative, established through Head Start in concert with funding from each school district.

Morgan Conley is director of Head Start and Early Head Start at ACAP.

Her role coordinates many parts, fit together like tapestry to address all facets of school readiness: rural childcare, early education, nutrition, health and family support needs around Essex County.

“We have 19 children now at ELCS and we are opening a new room this fall,” Conley said of expansion in the county seat.

“These aren’t ‘classes’ but are shared activity centers. This year we are moving into AuSable Forks Elementary with Principal Gigi Mason. We have room for 20 children,” Conley said.

The dual pre-K/Head Start program in schools is available to families in district towns and also in nearby areas once the program area is served.

ELCS, for example, offers pre-K/Head Start options for children in Wadhams, Elizabethtown, Lewis and Westport or by request if a family member travels to Elizabethtown every day.

“We encourage everyone to apply,” ACAP Executive Director Alan Jones said.

Standalone Head Start programs exist in other sections of Essex County, including Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, Moriah and Ticonderoga.

For towns without established dual pre-K/Head Start or designated Head Start centers, home-based education is designed for children and parents at home.

The same focus on school readiness applies, Conley said.

“We are increasing enrollment everywhere,” Conley explained of the reach toward school readiness his year.

Asked what defines “school readiness,” Conley outlined part of the early focus for children, ages 3 and 4.

“Social skills, education, health and well being, nutrition and early development are all components of our program,” she said.

“We do provide services for children with special needs,” Conley said.

“It is made to work for the whole family.”

Sheila Bridge is Enrollment, Recruitment, Selection, Eligibility and Attendance Coordinator for ACAP Head Start.

“We really try to focus on parents as partners,” Bridge said.

“Parents are welcomed at any time to attend classroom activities. They are welcome to have meals with us. They can volunteer to work in the classrooms.”

“We really encourage parents to be active in their child’s education,” Jones said.

Head Start works to connect parents and their children to local resources beyond the school or home setting.

“We help families find a dental home or a medical home with well-child checkups,” Conley said.

“And we will assist with transportation to help a parent get their child to appointments,” Bridge said.

At least five staff are in each pre-K/Head Start classroom, Conley said.

Breakfast and lunch are provided free to children.

ACAP has two nurses and a health assistant on staff to help coordinate Head Start and Early Headstart resources.

And many kindergarten teachers serve on the program’s advisory committee.

With so many arms reaching around the community in various ways, school readiness is focused by age.

Early Head Start resources support families and children from pre-natal to age three, usually a three-year time span as needed, Conley said.

Head Start and dual pre-K/Head Start is designed for children who will turn three by Dec. 1 of the current school year, and that curriculum runs for two years until the child begins kindergarten.

Buses are provided to accommodate pre-K/Head Start combined, with programs at ELCS and AuSable Forks scheduled from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Individual Head Start education centers are run via accredited childcare facilities and home-based Early Head Start and Head Start in towns without school or childcare centers are scheduled to fit a parent’s schedule.

It is a lot of moving parts, but the staff at Head Start and ACAP are ready to answer questions families might have about what is available in their area.

The entire system is expanding, Conley said.

“We are increasing enrollment everywhere.”

“Even in September there may be movement, so we will have openings in sites that we think are full.”

ACAP has headquarters in Elizabethtown and parents can stop in at 7572 Court St. to find out more about what options are available and apply.

“Anyone can come here anytime,” Conley said. “I would love to talk with them.”

TO FIND OUT MORE

Parents can register now for school-based pre-K/Head Start “Early Bridge” programs at ELCS and in AuSable Forks.

They can register for stand-alone centers in communities including Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Moriah and Ticonderoga.

ACAP is open to help parents explore options for home-based Head Start educational programs and for Early Head Start which includes pre-natal resources.

ACAP is also the county childcare resource and referral center. There is no cost for participation in Head Start or Early Head Start programs. Parents can also call ACAP to find out more about school readiness at 518-873-3207 ext. 232.