Getting active for a good cause

PORT HENRY | A new scholarship in memory of a beloved Moriah Central School fan will take place next Saturday, June 2.

The inaugural John F. Russo Memorial Scholarship Tournament will start at 8 a.m. that day, with a 6 versus 6 and double elimination format with games going to 15, win by two.

“My dad has always loved school sports, but the group of kids in high school right now seemed to be very dear to his heart,” said Julie DeSimone. “He could not talk enough about these kids. Loved them all.”

DeSimone said a volleyball tournament was a good way to get athletes from all different areas together to raise funds and remember her father.

“We decided on a volleyball tournament because we felt that we could reach a wide range of people along with the high school kids,” she said. “Not being specific to a sport will help get participation no matter what your fitness level. We are looking forward to friendly competition and just having fun in memory of my dad.”

The new scholarship will be an athletic scholarship, awarded to two boys and two girls in the amount of $400 each.

Registration is $10 per person with checks made out to John F. Russo Memorial Scholarship. Registration forms are available at Moriah Central School for students through Kris Allen. Adults can contact Julie DeSimone at 518-572-1631 or via Facebook with team information.

DeSimone said other parts of the event include a 50-50 raffle and a “First Annual John F. Russo T-shirt” for sale, along with other raffle items.

Winners will receive a t-shirt and other prizes will be awarded.