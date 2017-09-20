Getting married, buried will cost more in Chestertown

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The Chester Town Board has raised the fee for cemetery corners - markers that indicate where a grave or graves are placed. The board had to raise the fee to cover the cost of installing the corners.

CHESTERTOWN | If you want to get married in Chestertown or mark your cemetery plot, it will now cost you a little more money.

The Chester Town Board approved fee increases Sept. 12, including raising the cost of a marriage license by $5.

Town clerk Mindy Conway told the town board the increase would put Chester’s marriage license fee at $40 and bring it in line with most other New York towns.

Conway also recommended the town increase the fee for cemetery corners — or markers indicating where the plot or plots are located — from $150 to $200, bringing the cost in line to what the town needs to cover costs.

In other business, Councilwoman Karen Durose, reporting on a meeting with the North Warren Emergency Medical Service squad said the EMS board had asked about receiving in-kind services from the town, such as snow plowing.

Attorney Mark Schachner said the request could be made to the highway department, but the department would have to be amenable to providing the services.

The Chester Town Board also passed the following resolutions:

Resolution 1 set a tentative date of Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. for its first budget meeting.

Resolution 2 authorized the signing of 2018 Youth Recreational Program agreements with Warren County, in the amount of $2,375.

Resolution 3 authorized the clerk to advertise for bids for the BTI program, which is a bacterial treatment for black flies. Leggett said the town has come to the end of a three-year agreement with Bioconservation, Inc.

Resolution 4 authorized an agreement with the YMCA for the Youth Recreational Program.

Resolution 5 authorized an application top reduce the speed limit on Olmsteadville Road in Pottersville.

Resolution 6 appointed Aaron Brothers to the to the Board of Assessment Review.

Resolution 7 appointed David Gross to the North Warren EMS Board of Directors to fill an unexpired term. Gross was appointed to Dec. 31, 2017.

Resolution 8 accepted the resignation of Adele Treston from the Library Board of Trustees.

Resolution 9 authorized the advertisement and sale of a 2003 Ford F250 pick-up truck with a minimum bid of $1,000.