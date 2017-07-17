Getting ready for Champ Day

× Champ Day is scheduled for July 23 in Port Henry. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – Champ Day this year will have more vendors, more events and more games than ever before, organizers say.

The annual event in celebration of the legendary Lake Champlain monster is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Port Henry waterfront.

The Dan Rabideau band will perform from noon to 2 p.m. at the Port Henry Marina, Moriah Chamber of Commerce President Cathy Sprague said.

The annual Wooden Boat Rendezvous and Sailboat Regatta will also be at the marina during the day.

“We have craft and art vendors in Powerhouse Park, Susie’s BBQ and Tesar’s Snack Bar, and the Sherman Free Library book sale,” Sprague said. “Katy Elizabeth of Champ Quest will be there talking about the creature itself.”

Sprague said she’ll be there as Penelope the Clown from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., doing face painting and other clown things.

At the Port Henry Beach, Tim Bryant will hold his annual Cardboard Boat Race, with entrants making their own boats with cardboard and duct tape and putting them in the water.

Little Champ’s Daycare of Port Henry is doing games, owner Renee Anderson said.

“We are doing it carnival-style, with different and new games,” she said. “There’ll be ping-pong toss, slingshot for Angry Birds, a bubble station, rubber chicken toss, and small kids’ games.”

Winners will receive free prizes, she said.

Anderson said she’ll also have a lemonade stand staffed by kids.

“We want to have a lot of fun,” she said.

The Glens Falls National Bank Port Henry Branch is sponsoring a coloring contest, which has already started, with prizes for entrants up to age 12.

She said coloring sheets can be picked up at the bank on Main Street or the day of the event.

In addition, a Champ Search Contest is being held by chamber members who will display a wooden Champ cutout in their windows. Each one will have a number, and recruits must collect all the numbers to win a prize.

“If you have them all, take it to Penelope at Champ Day, get a prize,” Sprague said.

She said 20 of the wooden Champs are being distributed to local merchants.