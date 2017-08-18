Ghana official thankful for Lake George’s role in his life

× Ghanaian embassy assistant Sayuti Sulemana presents a handcrafted drum to village Mayor Blais Aug. 1 as an expression of gratitude for how Blais and the other local residents offered him support and encouragement when he was a summer student worker in Lake George in 2008. Sulemana plans to establish the “Lake George International School” in Ghana as a tribute to Lake George, which he credits as playing a key role in his personal development. For the presentation, Blais donned a smock and hat traditionally worn in Ghana by public officials — also a present to Blais by Sulemana. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE | In 2008 Sayuti Sulemana, a citizen of Ghana, was a foreign student worker in Lake George, cleaning restrooms and sweeping sidewalks.

Now, he’s a prominent government official for his homeland — a diplomatic assistant at the Ghanaian embassy in Turkey, a position he’s held since 2013.

Sulemana returned recently to Lake George for a visit, and to announce that he’s honoring the village that nurtured his personal development and career.

Sulemana is pursuing a project to establish an academy in Ghana he’s naming the “Lake George International School.” He said he’s already acquired land for the school, which is to accommodate students from the elementary level through junior high school, and someday offer high school courses.

Sulemana attended a meeting on Aug. 1 of the Student Connection Board of Directors. The group’s mission is to help foreign workers connect with resources to solve their housing, employment and transportation issues.

At the gathering of the group, Sulemana presented Lake George Mayor Robert Blais with a traditional handmade smock and hat worn during ceremonies in Ghana by public officials and royalty, as well as a handcrafted drum and mallet.

Smiling throughout the presentation, Sulemana said he appreciated his initial summer working in Lake George — his first time traveling outside Ghana — and his follow-up visit in 2008 as a volunteer worker.

“In Lake George, people are like family — they made me feel my work was appreciated,” he said, praising the support and encouragement he received. “All my experiences in Lake George have made me a better person.”

Sulemana said he was awed by the civility, lack of crime and violence in Lake George, as well as the warmth of the welcome he experienced in the village. He sought to promote a similar “system” in Ghana.

“I always say to myself, ‘There is heaven somewhere on earth called Lake George,’” he said, noting the caring attitude of local residents that he encountered as a student summer worker in the village.

Sulemana said that he plans to pursue a doctorate degree in fall 2018 at the University of Manitoba in preparation for becoming an ambassador, aiming to promote peace and resolve conflict. His educational accomplishments already include a Master’s Degree in international trade and finance.