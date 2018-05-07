Gillibrand announces bill to aid employee-owned businesses

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited Adirondack North Country Association in Saranac Lake on Monday to discuss legislation designed to facilitate transitions for small businesses following the retirements of their owners.

SARANAC LAKE | U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is proposing legislation to make it easier for small businesses to craft employee-owned stock ownership plans, or ESOPs, a measure the lawmaker says will stave off possible disruptions in local economies as older business owners begin to transition out of the labor force.

Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) Executive Director Kate Fish said as Baby Boomers in the North Country are looking to retire, the lack of a concrete transition plans may negatively impact the local economy.

Fish estimated there between 10,000 to 16,000 businesses owned by Baby Boomers in the North Country.

But fewer than 15 percent of them have an exit plan.

A general lack of venture capital in the Adirondacks and a lack of prospective buyers may complicate succession efforts — particularly if kids don’t want to inherit the family business.

The worst case scenario is that businesses simply close.

Shuttered storefronts, said Fish, could send “shock waves” through rural communities, which depend on small businesses for employment.

“It’s kind of an invisible problem until you see ‘going out of business’ or ‘closed’ signs,” Fish said.

Gillibrand’s Main Street Employee Ownership Act would which improve access to capital, update lending practices and bolster assistance to help transition these businesses to ESOPs, namely through U.S. Small Business Administration outreach.

“It creates more financing opportunities for ESOPs,” GIllibrand said.

Transitioning to a new model of ownership may also lead to an uptick in unemployment and investment, Gillibrand said.

The legislation would also benefit businesses like North Country Creamery in Keeseville, which is exploring a move to a ESOP model in order to become more resilient and democratic, said co-owner Ashlee Kleinhammer.

“We’d like to extend that to ownership of the business once we’ve gotten more of the professional help that we’re looking for,” Kleinhammer said. “This is a young business, but are lots of other young businesses and farms in our area that have an opportunity. It’s an up-and-coming enterprise and a viable option for lots of people in their career paths now.”

Gillibrand tied the proposal squarely to income inequality.