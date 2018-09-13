Gillibrand calls for expanded federal funding for small businesses

× U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York visited Norsk Titanium on Sept. 10 to push for inclusion of her legislation designed to bolster investment in the region. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | As negotiators continue to hammer out the Farm Bill, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is calling for the inclusion of a proposed grant program designed to boost employment in the North Country.

Gillibrand’s proposed Rural Jobs and Investment Act would create a new federal grant funding stream that would direct up to $2 million per award for “community-driven initiatives.”

Those would include helping rural entrepreneurs and businesses connect to new domestic and international markets; bolstering workforce training and broadband infrastructure, and revitalizing downtowns with “new innovation centers to serve as spaces for mixed-use housing, business development, training, and co-working,” according to materials provided by her office.

“I think everyone here would agree, that if we want our economy to thrive, we can’t leave out rural areas and we can’t leave out mountainous regions like the North Country,” Gillibrand told reporters on Monday at an appearance at Norsk Titanium, noting that areas like Plattsburgh are “teeming” with skilled men and women who have ideas on how to expand the local economy with new technologies and industries.

“They’re ready to start creating all kinds of jobs in the region, but many of our entrepreneurs, small businesses and growing manufacturers don’t have access to capital,” she said.

Gillibrand’s bill would also seek to leverage research and development at universities and other research institutions into new companies and business growth.

“Any entity that wants to apply for this capital, an incubator for example, any of the incubators that our local schools support, entrepreneurs that are educated and nourished through our community colleges and state schools locally would be able to access that money,” Gillibrand told The Sun when asked what type of businesses could benefit from the program and what impact it may have on Clinton Community College or SUNY Plattsburgh.

“Our economic development groups like (the North Country Chamber of Commerce) would be able to apply for this money. Because it’s a very flexible program, anybody who is willing to get money back into the economy through job creation by funding entrepreneurial-ism, or innovation, or a start-up, or new manufacturing, they will have access to this money. And it’s real money.”

Grant funding would range anywhere from $500,000 up to $2 million, she said.

Gillibrand’s initiative was included in the Senate’s version of Farm Bill in June with bipartisan support.

Negotiations are currently underway to finalize the package before the new fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.

DECLINING EMPLOYMENT

The proposal comes when employment is declining in the region.

Fifty-four percent of North Country communities saw more businesses close than open from 2012 to 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

During that same time, 47 percent of North Country communities faced declining employment.

The junior senator flagged the region’s emerging transportation cluster, home to Norsk Titanium along other companies, as a bright spot.

“There are so many hardworking New Yorkers in rural communities all over our state who have great ideas to start and grow businesses like Norsk Titanium,” she said. “My bipartisan Rural Jobs and Investment Act would make it easier for entrepreneurs to get their ideas up and running, it would promote investment in our rural communities and it would create jobs.”

Norsk Titanium is a manufacturing company that specializes in printing aerospace-grade titanium components.

The Norwegian firm received $125 million in state subsidies in 2017 in an effort to galvanize economic activity in the region, which is increasingly leveraging its proximity to Canada.

The company is expected to create at least 383 direct and indirect tech jobs in the first five years, according to the governor’s office.

LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD

Last year the North Country Chamber of Commerce was awarded $74,000 in federal funding through the USDA’s current Rural Business Development Grant, which was also used in part to assist Norsk Titanium.

But Gillibrand’s Rural Jobs and Investment Act would create a new program that essentially expands the scope of that existing funding stream, which is limited to specific types of industries, and allow a larger amount of capital to be awarded, according to North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas.

Typically, federal funding is skewed toward metro areas because of the population density, Douglas said. This program would help level the playing field for rural areas.

“It has been our pleasure to support this legislative effort, along with other partners such as the Farm Bureau, and with hope for its final passage we foresee accessing these federal funds in ways that will directly support economic development across the rural counties of the region,” Douglas said.