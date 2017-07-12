Gillibrand offers broadband pep talk

× U.S. Kirsten Gillibrand takes notes as she listens to Bill Murphy from the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce (right in photo) talk about regional telecommunications issues. Photo by Chris South

INDIAN LAKE — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited with Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce members last week to discuss her office’s efforts to secure more broadband funding for the Adirondacks.

Gillibrand said she would be working with her colleagues in Congress to try to secure more federal funding.

“I’m trying to get as much as I can. We are trying to provide much needed internet service nationally,” Gillibrand said.

The senator previously announced up to $170 million in federal funding would be made available through the Federal Communications Commission.

The state is also in the midst of a $500 million broadband initiative to wire some of the more remote areas of the Park.

Gillibrand said she is trying to get U.S. Department of Agriculture grants for broadband into the annual Farm Bill.

But the senator said it is difficult to get broadband providers to expand their areas of service into such remote areas.

Bill Murphy, chairman of the Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said the state Broadband Program Office and providers have said it costs about $26,000 per mile to run fiber optics cable.

Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Farber said providers tend to deploy new technology and improve service in areas where there is already a high volume of customers rather than investing in expanding service; especially to remote areas.

“We are working with colleagues on federal last mile legislation for regulations and create funding for internet,” Gillibrand said.

Thurman Town Board member Kathy Templeton said in a letter to state and federal legislators that both cellular and Internet service in her town are “patchy” at best. Templeton said Verizon made internet available to only about 100 of Thurman’s 1,200 residents.

At the July 6 meeting with Gillibrand, Murphy said the technology has to be in place for people to telecommute, which is becoming more and more common in today’s work environment. Others said visitors to the area might stay longer, which would be a help to the local economy, if they had the availability of reliable broadband service.

The Indian Lake Chamber of Commerce is managing the Adirondacks Teleworks Project, which among other things, is attempting to promote a partnership the public and private sectors to “advance the availability of high speed broadband service throughout the (Adirondack) Park.”