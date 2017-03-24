Gillibrand rails against Trump cuts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Assemblyman Billy Jones, via Twitter U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (pictured second from right) visited the Strand Gallery in Plattsburgh on Friday, March 25 to rail against proposed cuts in arts funding. Also pictured are Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), Mayor Colin Read and Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6).

PLATTSBURGH — With millions of dollars in federal arts funding on the chopping block, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) appeared at the Strand Center Gallery in downtown Plattsburgh on Friday to rail against President Trump’s proposed cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

“Making sure we have access to the arts in the North Country is fundamental,” she said.

Trump’s early budget blueprint, rolled out earlier this month, includes the total elimination of funding for 19 federal agencies, including the NEA and the NEH.

The funding for those two departments is $146.2 million and $148 million per year, respectively.

That translates to less than one tenth of one percent out of some $3.6 trillion total in federal spending, according to the New York Times.

Gillibrand delivered her speech in front of a mixed media painting by SUNY Plattsburgh alumni Eric Reinemann, addressing a gathered crowd of local lawmakers, city recreation employees and local artists.

“The National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities give local museums more resources to teach students and they fund educational programming on PBS. They give veterans a new lens to understand their experiences and reintegrate into their communities,” Gillibrand said.

NCPR would also stand to lose funding — about 12 percent of their revenues, their station manager reported earlier this month.

“We should never allow these programs to be cut, and I will continue to do everything in my power to stand up for communities that don’t have a lot of resources and rely on these programs,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand said that the proposed defunding of the NEA and NEH would hurt New York in particular.

“Think about what these cuts would mean to us in New York,” Gillibrand said.

“Every small town has kids that need arts programming ... and not every family can afford to travel to big cities,” she said.

Gillibrand said that federal funding makes it possible for all people, regardless of socioeconomic status, to access the arts.

The senator also spoke about the economic impact cuts to arts funding would cause, noting that here in New York, 5 percent of businesses in the state are arts related.

“The economic impact is clear,” she said.

While the president’s budget is still an early proposal, critics say threatening to defund the arts leads to a perennial view that the arts are expendable.

“The arts are vital to fostering confidence in this community,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay). “It’s important that we safeguard adequate arts funding.”

Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said arts programming in the city is vital to promoting diversity of thought.

Joshua Kretser, executive director of the Strand Center for the Arts and Ward 6 city councilor, noted the vital part federal and state funding played in the Strand Theater restoration.

According to Kretser, half of the $4 million restoration project came from state and federal arts and historical preservation grants.

As part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant received through the state, the city of Plattsburgh had plans to build an arts corridor around the Strand Center Theater.

“A community who truly wishes to thrive must have a thriving arts and cultural scene,” said Kretser.

“I would like to thank Senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer for not only advocating for initiatives which have and continue to benefit the Strand Center for the Arts, but also arts and cultural initiatives throughout New York State.”

The NEA and NEH were first created in 1965 and designed to support museums, archives, libraries, colleges, universities, public television, radio stations and more in the case of the NEH, and to support arts learning and promote equal access to the arts in the case of the NEA.

Gillibrand, first elected in 2009, has emerged as one of the new president’s fiercest critics, attacking him on everything from his cabinet picks to health care, which is up for a vote on Friday afternoon.

STEFANIK RESPONDS

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) released a statement earlier this month that said she does not support the proposed cuts, and said the elimination of federal funding for the NEA is “short-sighted and counterproductive.”

For every dollar spent on NEA grants, $9 is matched by non-federal or private entities, she said.

“The arts strengthen our communities and help drive local economies,” Stefanik said.

Ultimately the GOP-controlled Congress will take the reins on crafting a spending plan.

“The president’s budget proposal is the first step in the process, but ultimately Congress controls the power of the purse and will write the final federal spending plan,” Stefanik said.

“During the budgeting process, I will work hard to ensure the needs and priorities of our district are met.”