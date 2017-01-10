Gillibrand: Repeal of ACA could be ‘devastating’ to upstate women

× Expand Photo courtesy of Abdul Smith. As Congress considers repealing the Affordable Care Act, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is leading an effort in the Senate budget fight to protect women’s access to health care.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the U.S. Senate prepares to start rolling back the Affordable Care Act this week, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said she is deeply concerned about the implications for women’s health care.

“I can’t even imagine how many families will suffer if the Affordable Care Act is taken away,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand, speaking to reporters on a conference call between floor votes on Tuesday, said she plans on filing a budget amendment that would protect women’s issues if provisions of President Obama’s signature healthcare law are scaled back.

Those include health insurance companies using pregnancy as a pre-existing condition to deny coverage, receiving preventive care without co-pays and obtaining services like contraceptive counseling and birth control, mammograms, cervical cancer screenings and breastfeeding support and supplies.

Gillibrand called the Republican effort to overturn the law “disturbing” and said women in upstate New York may go without critical services if prices are increased — including co-pays on preventive cancer screenings.

“That’s a horrible place to be in, and that’s where a lot of women were before,” Gillibrand said.

The total number of women impacted by rollbacks would be 8.6 million, said the senator.

“We must never allow these protections to be taken away from women in this state,” Gillibrand said.

The senator also said she would engage in "hand-to-hand combat" if incoming Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price sought to redefine which services were defined as preventive by the agency.

100 DAYS

President-elect Donald Trump has made repealing the ACA a centerpiece of his presidency, and has said he would repeal the legislation within 100 days of taking office on Jan. 20.

Trump, a Republican, is expected to announce a series of executive actions in coming days that will hobble the law, which provides insurance to over 20 million Americans.

The president-elect told the New York Times on Tuesday he wanted lawmakers to take immediate action.

“We have to get to business. Obamacare has been a catastrophic event,” Trump said.

The 2010 law extended insurance coverage to millions of Americans through a number of mechanisms, including expansion of state Medicaid programs and the creation of online insurance exchanges. The law also provides subsidies and tax credits.

The first step to repeal the legislation, according to the New York Times, could come as early as Thursday morning if the Senate approves language in a budget resolution that would fast-track a filibuster-proof repeal bill.

House and Senate committees would then have until Jan. 27 to craft legislation that would repeal major provisions.

Republicans have long said the legislation is marred by skyrocketing premiums and reduced choices for patients.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) said Sunday on CBS's "Face the Nation" that there shouldn’t be a “great gap" between repealing the act and replacing it with something else.

While Republicans have spoken in broad terms about offering an alternative to the law, lawmakers have not yet done so, nor have they reached a consensus among their ranks.

Despite the law’s unpopularity, several Senate Republicans have expressed reservations about forging ahead without a firm backup plan and signed an amendment that would delay repeal until March.

The House Freedom Caucus, reported Politico, also wants to delay the vote, citing the need for more time to allow an alternative plan to come into focus.

Concepts popular among Republicans include the creation of high-risk pools among those with pre-existing conditions, tax credits and the ability to purchase insurance across state lines.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), who represents the North Country, made repealing the ACA a centerpiece of her re-election campaign last year, often citing high premiums at her family’s plywood business as a chief concern.

The lawmaker also cited discussions with constituents on the campaign trail who shared stories of spiraling costs and reduced coverage.

A spokesman told the Sun on Tuesday that Stefanik supports “repealing and replacing this law with commonsense solutions that will increase access to quality, affordable healthcare for North Country families, while maintaining some of the most important protections for those with preexisting conditions and those on their parents health plans.”

Stefanik, said the spokesman, is currently soliciting feedback from constituents and stakeholders across the district on “how to best fix the severe problems” caused by the legislation.

First elected in 2014, Stefanik was the author of the repeal of the "auto-enrollment mandate," often described as the largest fix to the ACA last Congress.

Stefanik, 32, is pro-life with exceptions for rape, incest or to protect the life of the mother.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the removal of funding for Planned Parenthood in this "repeal and replace" process, said the spokesman.

“Congresswoman Stefanik would favor redirecting that funding to other eligible entities that provide women’s health care services, such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (Community Health Centers).”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the law’s future, people are continuing to sign up for the exchanges ahead of the end of the current open enrollment deadline of Jan. 31.

IN NEW YORK

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week offered a grim preview of how New York residents would be affected by a repeal.

An estimated 2.7 million New Yorkers would lose coverage, including 16,557 in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

The state would also experience a direct state budget impact of $3.7 billion and a loss of nearly $600 million of federal funding that goes directly to counties, according to the governor’s office.

"The cost of a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, to state and local budgets and to the New Yorkers who depend on its health care coverage, is simply too high to justify," Cuomo said.

The state’s health insurance exchange has reduced the number of uninsured New Yorkers from 10 percent to 5 percent since 2013.

One possible way New Yorkers would be impacted would be if the federal government decreases the income levels for Medicaid eligibility, which would boot people from the policies.

A decrease in subsidies would also jeopardize those on private plans purchased through the state’s exchange.

If state or federal replacement solutions are not forthcoming, Clinton County Department of Social Services Commissioner John Redden said there's nothing the county can do for those individuals affected — but he doesn't believe that will be the case.

"It's pretty much a wait-and-see on what the feds are going to do," Redden said. "But ultimately, it's going to take them a while to do a complete overhaul."

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration, supporters of the health care law have scheduled protests around the country on Jan. 15.