Gillibrand: Suffragists role models for modern-day activism

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said Americans dissatisfied with federal policy should take a page from the suffragist playbook. “You can’t believe their incredible dedication in never giving up,” said Gillibrand (right) at the Adirondack History Museum in Elizabethtown on July 6, 2017. She’s pictured here with state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury).
ELIZABETHTOWN — A century after women secured the right to vote in New York State, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said disaffected Americans should take a page from the suffragists’ hard-fought playbook in fighting for issues important to them.
“You can’t imagine their unbelievable dedication and never giving up,” Gillibrand said at the Adirondack History Museum in Elizabethtown on Thursday, where she toured an exhibit detailing the state’s suffragist movement.
Suffragists were tough, Gillibrand said — especially those from the Empire State.
In 1913, a group led by Inez Milholland walked from New York to Washington, D.C.
Milholland, a leading figure of the movement, died of anemia before her vision could be realized and is buried in neighboring Lewis.
“She stands out of a woman of courage who really wanted to stand out and make her mark,” Gillibrand said.
Women won the right to vote in the Empire State in 1917.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tried on a sash similar to those worn by suffragists as they fought for the right to vote in New York State.
New York was also home to the first-ever Women's Rights Convention, organized by Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton and held in Seneca Falls in 1848.
Gillibrand cited the need for pay equality, paid family leave, affordable day care and access to health care as ongoing issues affecting not only women, but all middle-class American families.
“These are some of the issues we can carry on from the women’s movement as important to carry on in our communities,” Gillibrand said. "I think we would have a lot more movement on the issues we just discussed if we had more women in Congress."
The lawmaker said suffragists planted the seeds for modern-day political activism, including marching, protests and the use of eye-catching visuals and props— like white clothes and cups, for instance.
Milholland is most known for riding into Washington, D.C. on a white horse while dressed in a flowing white cape.
Gillibrand also touted new federal legislation at the event:
The Women’s Suffragist Centennial Commission Act will provide a funding stream for educational programming at local museums.
“It was actually signed into law by President Trump,” Gillibrand said to laughter. “These funds can really enhance what’s happening already our state, so we can have more exhibits like this across the country.”
Gillibrand, who has spent the week in the Adirondack Park, received a whirlwind tour of the facility’s “Adirondack Suffragists: 100 Years of Votes for Women” exhibit curated by Margaret Bartley and Gerald Zahavi, both of Elizabethtown.
New York’s junior senator viewed voter manifests and old photos detailing the local movement.
At one point, Gillibrand donned a sash — “Votes for Women” — and cast a mock ballot in an authentic wooden ballot box.
“Women could not vote when they got the right to vote, which is kind of amazing when you think about it,” said Bartley.
Pete DeMola
Margaret Bartley gave U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a crash course on the suffragist movement in New York State — including in the remote Adirondack Park.
Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) co-sponsored legislation creating the NYS Women’s Suffrage Commission which is now chaired by Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.
Little said career pathways were restricted to three options when she was a kid:
Teacher, secretary and nurse.
She chose teacher because she couldn’t stand the sight of blood.
“You look at what women have today, and it’s just incredible,” said Little, who was accompanied by her granddaughter.
Museum Director Aurora McCaffrey said the staff were jazzed about the prospects for more publicity as a result of the high-profile visit.
The exhibit was already seen an increased uptick in visitation this summer, she said.
“It’s amazing just to have it recognized by Sen. Gillibrand and have her visit with Betty Little,” McCaffrey said.
‘NOT A THING’
Gillibrand issued a call to action and encouraged attendees to fight back against what she said were questionable federal policies — including the proposed rollback of the Affordable Care Act, which is still being deliberated by the Republican-led U.S. Senate.
Both the House and Senate bills would be particularly damaging to women, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, said Gillibrand.
The lawmaker said there has been no movement since GOP leadership cancelled a planned vote before the holiday recess.
“No, not a thing,” she said.
The senator said local families approached her as she watched Lake Placid's July 4 parade to tell her how afraid they were over possibly losing their healthcare.
Screenshot via Twitter
Gillibrand appeared to express support for a single-payer health care system.
The best way to reduce overall costs is to require at least one nonprofit public option on the marketplace, she said, and people should have the option to be able to either buy into Medicaid or Medicare.
“I support Medicare for all and I think people should be able to buy in,” Gillibrand said.
Gillibrand blasted Trump’s voter fraud commission and said the panel would put voting rights at risk, joining efforts by “ultra-conservative” legislators undermining those rights in several states.
“We all have to worry about our votes being counted. I think it’s really important that we stay vigilant, and people aren’t being discriminated against,” she said, citing voter ID laws requiring drivers’ licenses.
Gillibrand also called for a “911-style commission” that would facilitate a comprehensive review of hacking in last year’s general election.
“Certainly the Russians tried very hard to undermine our electoral system in many ways, and they will be that much more sophisticated by the next election," she said.
While Gillibrand did not mention the district’s federal representative, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), she did appear to obliquely refer to the lawmaker in her comments.
“Today, we are learning our own ways to be heard, whether you’re posting on Twitter or Facebook or Instagram, or you’re writing a letter to the editor or whether you’re standing outside your congressperson’s office saying that you don’t agree with the way she’s voting — that’s really important,” Gillibrand said. “That’s our way of being heard in the same way the suffragists created their own ways of being heard.”