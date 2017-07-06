Gillibrand: Suffragists role models for modern-day activism

× Expand Pete DeMola U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said Americans dissatisfied with federal policy should take a page from the suffragist playbook. “You can’t believe their incredible dedication in never giving up,” said Gillibrand (right) at the Adirondack History Museum in Elizabethtown on July 6, 2017. She’s pictured here with state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury).

ELIZABETHTOWN — A century after women secured the right to vote in New York State, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said disaffected Americans should take a page from the suffragists’ hard-fought playbook in fighting for issues important to them.

“You can’t imagine their unbelievable dedication and never giving up,” Gillibrand said at the Adirondack History Museum in Elizabethtown on Thursday, where she toured an exhibit detailing the state’s suffragist movement.

Suffragists were tough, Gillibrand said — especially those from the Empire State.

In 1913, a group led by Inez Milholland walked from New York to Washington, D.C.

Milholland, a leading figure of the movement, died of anemia before her vision could be realized and is buried in neighboring Lewis.

“She stands out of a woman of courage who really wanted to stand out and make her mark,” Gillibrand said.

Women won the right to vote in the Empire State in 1917.

× Expand Pete DeMola U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tried on a sash similar to those worn by suffragists as they fought for the right to vote in New York State.

New York was also home to the first-ever Women's Rights Convention, organized by Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton and held in Seneca Falls in 1848.

Gillibrand cited the need for pay equality, paid family leave, affordable day care and access to health care as ongoing issues affecting not only women, but all middle-class American families.

“These are some of the issues we can carry on from the women’s movement as important to carry on in our communities,” Gillibrand said. "I think we would have a lot more movement on the issues we just discussed if we had more women in Congress."

The lawmaker said suffragists planted the seeds for modern-day political activism, including marching, protests and the use of eye-catching visuals and props— like white clothes and cups, for instance.

Milholland is most known for riding into Washington, D.C. on a white horse while dressed in a flowing white cape.

Gillibrand also touted new federal legislation at the event:

The Women’s Suffragist Centennial Commission Act will provide a funding stream for educational programming at local museums.

“It was actually signed into law by President Trump,” Gillibrand said to laughter. “These funds can really enhance what’s happening already our state, so we can have more exhibits like this across the country.”