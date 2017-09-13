Giordano wins in Ti election

TICONDEROGA | William Grinnell’s attempt to take his old job back from current Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano failed in Tuesday’s primary election.

In a Republican primary for town supervisor, Giordano got 220 votes to Grinnell’s 130 votes.

Grinnell isn’t on the independent line in November’s general election, so will not be on the ballot then. Giordano had a valid independent petition so will be on both Republican and independent lines.

Giordano said he was working most of the day Tuesday and didn’t have time to campaign a lot.

“Ticonderoga has a hopeful future in front of her, backed by a large number of supporters who believe in that future,” Giordano said after the vote. “I’m elated by that outcome today and humbled by their trust.”

Grinnell could not be reached for comment. Giordano defeated Grinnell in a write-in campaign two years ago.

On social media, Grinnell posted, “To all my supporters, I thank you, and to the volunteers, a job well done. Time to move on.”

In a Republican primary for two Town Council seats in Ticonderoga, incumbent Dave Woods was first with 206 votes, followed by newcomer Joyce Gallant Cooper with 183. Incumbent Fred Provoncha got 171 votes and challenger Heath Towne had 83.

Woods and Cooper will get the Republican line in November,

There were primaries in five other towns in Essex County:

Elizabethtown: Republican Party: Town clerk/tax collector: Janet Cross, incumbent, 55 votes; and Debra Brooks, 21 votes.

Jay: Democratic Party: Town Council: Robert Segall, 65 votes; Kate Comegys Mongulla, 35 votes; Christopher Garrow, 26 votes; and Spencer Reynolds, 26 votes.

Keene: Republican Party: Highway superintendent: D. Craig Holmes, 39 votes; and Scott C. Smith, 90 votes.

Minerva: Republican Party: Highway superintendent: Jonathan Fish, 46 votes; and Timothy Sheehan, 23 votes.

St. Armand: Republican Party: Highway superintendent: Roger Oliver, incumbent, 49 votes, and Douglas Snickles Jr., 47 votes.

The results are unofficial from the Essex County Board of Elections until a recanvass later.