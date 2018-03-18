Girl Scout ‘Cadettes’ earn babysitting badges, more

× Expand Photo provided Girl Scouts are shown on a recent trip to the Country Girl Crafts and Quilts shop in Chestertown. While there, the girls had the chance to sew a burrito style pillowcase.

CHESTERTOWN | The Girl Scout experiences and activities are about as varied as the ages of the girls involved in scouting in the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York.

In Girl Scouts, girls are put into ranks based on their grades: Daisies, Grades K–1, Brownies, Grades 2–3, Juniors, Grades 4–5, Cadettes, Grades 6–8, Seniors, Grades 9–10, and Ambassadors, Grades 11–12.

Cindy Jennings is the service unit manager for Girls Scouts in the Chestertown area, which includes girls from the North Warren, Warrensburg, and Johnsburg school districts.

In a more hands-on role, Jennings leads the Cadettes, which have been busy working on a badge in an area to which young girls have gravitated over the years - babysitting.

“This year, our Cadettes have been working on their babysitting badge,” Jennings said. “The girls learned how to present their abilities to future clients.”

The girls qualified for their babysitting badges by learning about safety, first aid/CPR and what to expect from children in different age groups. The Cadettes visited the Bright Beginnings Daycare Center in Chestertown.

“Some (Cadettes) have already landed their first babysitting jobs since completing the badge,” Jennings said.

The Cadettes have recently had the chance to visit the Country Girl Crafts & Quilts shop in Chestertown, where the girls had the chance to sew a burrito-style pillowcase, in which all the sewn edges are concealed (called a French seam).

Last fall, the troop took a train to New York City, where they saw the Radio City Music Hall’s Rockettes, visited Central park, and visited a zoo.

“The girls hope to take a big trip in a few years,” Jennings said.

The Girl Scouts’ main fundraiser is selling their famous cookies. Nationally, about 200 million boxes are sold, each year.

Locally, Jennings said, the Girl Scouts use the money raised from cookie sales to buy badges and take trips. The troop also donated 50 backpacks to local students who are in need, they donated hygiene products to the Cougar Pantry at the North Warren Central School, and have made tie-blankets to donate to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The blankets are given as comfort blankets to kids by the sheriff’s officers, who come into contact with them in emergency situations.

The Cadettes meet at the Chester Town Hall Youth Center twice a month.

The Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York was established in June 2007 and serves 10,000 girls in 15 counties, and includes over 5,000 adults and volunteers.