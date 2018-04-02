Girl Scout Day is set

× Expand Photo provided This was last year’s Girl Scout Day at Fort Ticonderoga. The event is Oct. 13 this year.

TICONDEROGA | This year Fort Ticonderoga will join forces with the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York to host Girl Scout Day on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The scouts will participate in many interactive programs, visit museum exhibitions, and explore the historic site, including the King’s Garden, Carillon Battlefield Hiking Trail and the Heroic Corn Maze.

“Special guided tours and museum exhibitions will immerse the scouts in Fort Ticonderoga’s epic history, “said Beth Hill, Fort Ticonderoga president and CEO. “The visit will include the historic trades shops, where they will learn about key skills that were essential for keeping an army clothed, fed, and prepared, while connecting with scouting goals.”

Pre-registration is not necessary.

She said scouts will see the flash of musketry and roar of cannon fire during weapons demonstrations; guided tours will highlight Fort Ticonderoga’s epic story in the 18th century. Interactive programs in historic trades including shoe making, carpentry, and tailoring, will give the scouts an active understanding of the work required to maintain an army.

Special programs take place in the historic trades shops at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. At noon, scouts will view the process of feeding the troops as the mid-day meal is prepared at the outdoor camp kitchen.

The King’s Garden next to the fort will showcase foods grown to feed the troops. For artistically inclined Girl Scouts, “Watercolors in the Garden” and other activities will be offered there from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Near the King’s Garden area, the six-acre Heroic Corn Maze will be created. The Corn Maze will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; last entry is at 3:30 p.m.

Scouts can take a hike on the Carillon Battlefield Trail at 2:30 p.m. to explore where empires clashed to decide the destiny of a continent during the French and Indian War, Hill said.

End the day with your troop by hiking to the top of Mount Defiance at 4 p.m. and get a birds-eye view of Fort Ticonderoga’s military landscape.

To register a Girl Scout troop to participate, email Fort Ticonderoga’s School and Youth Program coordinator at bmccormick@fort-ticonderoga.org, or call 518-585-6370. The cost is $7 per scout; $14 for adult leaders and chaperones.

There’s also a Girl Scout overnight opportunity, in which scouts can become part of the garrison at Ticonderoga.