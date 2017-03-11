Girl Scouts — Building life skills while reaching out to others

× Expand Photo provided Preparing to march in the 2016 Chestertown Veterans Day Parade are members of Daisy Scouts Troop 3679, a group organized and lead by Nikki Monroe Rising in the North Warren School District.

CHESTERTOWN — Girl scouting is thriving in the region, as a dozen or more troop leaders guide school-age girls through experiences that build character and leadership skills, as well boosting community and environmental awareness.

In Chestertown and Brant Lake, troops representing all ages are immersed in a variety of activities, including plenty of community service projects.

Regional Girl Scout coordinator Cindy Jennings, a volunteer, notes that troops are now actively serving girls in the towns of Horicon, Chester, Johnsburg and Warrensburg.

All the troops in this area are involved in a community service project in which they are making lap blankets and gathering small stuffed animals, donating them to the local state police and county Sheriff’s station so when an officer responds to an emergency, they can hand the blankets and huggable toys out to children in distress, to give them a sense of security and comfort, Jennings said.

“I think community service is so important,” she said. “Getting the girls involved in helping out others locally is one of our main objectives.”

In the Chestertown and Brant Lake area, Nikki Monroe Rising has started up a new Daisy Troop that has been quite popular. Kim Younes has been leading Elementary age juniors, and Michele Baker has been leading a group of middle-school-age Cadette scouts.

Jennings has been mentoring a group of second-year juniors and first-year Cadettes, 14 scouts total. Leading a group of Ambassadors, or girls in the 11th and 12th grade, is Karen Hilton.

Jennings’ group has been involved in a number of high-profile community service projects. They’ve raised money for Operation Backpack, through which children in need at North Warren Central School receive a high-quality backpack filled with school supplies and other necessities.

× Expand Photo provided Members of North Warren Junior Girl Scout Troop 3052 pose with a state police trooper and a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy at the Chestertown substation after they presented the officers with blankets and stuffed animals to be handed out to children the officers encounter in an emergency situation. Many of the Girl Scouts across northern Warren County participated in the project to create the blankets and collect the toy animals, intended to bring comfort to children in distress.

The scouts of all ages in the North Warren area have also collected and donated personal hygiene products to the North Warren’s nurse’s office, through which they are handed out to children who might not have access to such items at home.

The scout groups typically embark on exciting trips as well as working on their local projects. Jennings’ group took a trip recently to New York City, and saw The Rockettes while there.

The scouts of Younes’ Troop 3052 were active in the blankets-and-stuffed animals project to aid children in emergency situations, as well as assembling a basket of gifts to be raffled off to benefit the family of Alon Abare, who endured a tragic accident last year, Younes said.

“They have learned to be strong girls in the community,” she said. “We’ve watched them grow in this short span of time in this sisterhood of Girl Scouts that has lasted more than 100 years.”

Also, the girls in the North Warren region are poised to break a gender barrier: they will be conducting a powder-puff Pinewood Derby — fashioning miniature wooden race cars and racing them like the Boy Scouts have done for decades. The race is scheduled for May 20 at North Warren Central, Jennings said.

“This new activity provides opportunities for the girls to work with mom and dad or an uncle or any family member,” Jennings said. “It will not only be fun; it will encourage family involvement.”

Casey LaFlure’s Brownie Troop has also been active through the year in the North Warren area.

Karen Hilton’s Ambassador Scouts have been active in projects while developing close bonds. In November, they joined scouts of all ages in northern Warren County in creating Cancer Awareness ornaments to decorate a “Hope for the Holidays” Christmas tree showcased in the region’s annual Festival of Trees. In the beloved event, the Christmas trees are auctioned off to benefit the Prospect Center. Also, many of the Ambassadors sang carols at North Warren’s holiday tree-lighting ceremony in December.

Michele Baker’s group of North Warren and Johnsburg Central 6th and 7th graders in Cadette Scout Troop 3151 has been active in Girl Scouts since Kindergarten.

In the past as junior scouts, they assembled “Care Kits” — containing a blanket, a stuffed animal plus coloring books and crayons — for children undergoing treatments at Glens Falls Hospital. Recently, they’ve received certification in safe and effective child care by completing the “Safe Sitters” course at the Glens Falls Hospital.

These Cadettes are now learning the principles of healthy lifestyles and working on boosting their environmental awareness through the Girl Scouts’ “Breathe Journey” program. Baker said the girls are looking forward to be taking pilates/yoga classes later this year. Also, they are working on learning first aid and CPR skills.

Additionally, Baker’s scouts are planning to visit a wind farm and learn about how natural energy sources improve air quality. These girls will be manning a Girl Scout cookie booth March 25 at the Aviation Mall, and all are invited to stop by, Baker said. Other North Warren troops, currently selling Girl Scout cookies, will also soon be hosting sales booths in local venues.

W’burg scouts take on varied projects

In Warrensburg, Meredith Hamilton is mentoring 6 sixth-graders in a Cadettes Girl Scout group. This Saturday, they will be hiking alongside a Junior troop of 4th graders on trails at Skye Farm.

Various Warrensburg troops are working on project of creating pet beds to give cats and dogs rescued by the North Shore Animal League a warm, secure place to rest and sleep. The pet beds are cleverly crafted from previously-used sweaters and throw pillows.

Samantha Packard’s Junior troop is focused on outdoor activities as well as community service. They are embarking on a mission to hike the Chester Six peaks in northern Warren County, having scaled Hackensack Mountain several times already. Their community service work includes a current project to constructing a Free Book Library dispenser at Warrensburg Elementary School, from which children can select books. The troop’s co-leader is Amanda Silver. The girls will be staffing a cookie booth from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 24 at Aviation Mall.

The Warrensburg Cadette Girl Scouts are looking forward to a campout at the Great Escape — and they are eyeing a trip to Niagara Falls.

Danielle Morehouse’s Brownie Troop, third graders at Warrensburg Central, have learned healthy living principles by completing the “My Best Self” badge requirements, and now they are exploring concepts of science through fun activities as they earn their Home Scientist badge. Morehouse’s Brownies have their own Silly Putty as they’ve learned about the density of substances. Also, they’ve traded post cards with other troops across the nation.

On April 8 and 15, the Brownie troop will be hosting a cookie sale at Oscar’s Smokehouse in Warrensburg. Recently, they’ve been making plans for a community service project — perhaps cleaning up litter on a public venue in observance of Earth Day —April 22.

Scouts active in Essex County

Girl Scouts are quite active in southern Warren County, thanks to the veteran leadership of Debbie Barber, who is a volunteer in charge of Girl Scout programming in Ticonderoga, Schroon Lake, Crown Point, Port Henry, Moriah, Hague and Putnam.

Last Fall, the girls worked on assembling “Birthday in a Bag” giveaways for children who might not otherwise have resources for an eventful birthday. These packages were donated to and distributed by the local Operation Backpack coalition.

Scout Brooke Mildon from Troop 4040, incidentally, earned her Gold Award — Girl Scouting’s highest — by launching an Operation Backpack program at Moriah Central School. Brooke is the second girl in southern Essex County to earn this award in three years.

In December, many area Girl Scouts created holiday ornaments and decorated a Christmas tree at the Hancock House of Ticonderoga for its annual Festival of Trees.

The scouts of Troop 3079 are now making blankets and pillows to be donated to Friends Comforting Friends, to provide a cozy respite for local people receiving long-term medical care.

The girls in troop 3001 are currently working on their bronze award and have held several story hours at the Black Watch Library.

The area scouts also held their annual “Favorite Fella Dance” at the end of October, for which about 20 girls attended in Halloween costumes and deejay Mike Vilardo provided music.

About 60 Girl Scouts attended the region’s annual Cookie Kickoff in mid-January, an event that fosters entrepreneurial and sales skills. Barber noted that through cookie sales, scouts learn not only salesmanship and marketing skills, but goal-setting, responsibility, budgeting and money management as well as interacting with the public.

The troops will be hosting booth sales at WalMart and other area businesses beginning March 17, through which people can buy those famous cookies for themselves, and/or purchase and donate them to be distributed to Friends Comforting Friends, Adopt-a-Soldier, veterans organizations, summer nutrition programs and local food pantries. To order cookies, contact Debbie Barber at (518) 585-6876.

Upcoming activities of the southern Essex County region Girl Scouts include:

• Powder Puff Derby — 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18;

• Paint n’ Sip — 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at the Burleigh Luncheonette;

• Bowling — 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Adirondack Lanes;s

• Mother/Daughter Tea — noon- 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Best Western motel.

“Our scouts have all been asked to bring a friend who is not now a scout to these events so they can see what girl scouts is all about,” Barber said, welcoming more girls and adults to get involved in Girl Scouts.

Bolton Lake George host Girl Scouts

In Lake George and Bolton, Girl Scout troops collaborate on a variety of projects. They’ve marched side-by-side in Memorial Day parades and manned cookie booths and shared community service ideas. On March 3, they will be packing toiletries and non-perishables to be sent to U.S. soldiers stationed in Iraq in a work session at the Queensbury VFW— an annual project for the troop. In March, they will be conducting their cookie sales in their respective communities.

In Bolton, seven 11th grade girls are involved in the many activities of Troop 3131, as they have been for many years — pursuing various community service projects, embarking on trips, and engaging in leadership development as well as enjoying fun social events. Mariann Roberts and Melanie Persons lead the troop.

In 2016, the troop members tackled a formidable project, creating a domestic violence video that received widespread attention, according to Cheryl Bolton, who has coached Girl Scouts in the region for 32 years.

The video was shown to the full Bolton Central student body, as well as students from Warrensburg, North Warren, BOCES Nursing students and Girl Scouts from out-of-state. Also, it was broadcast on television in Denver Colo. by Fox 31 KDVR, where Bolton alumnus Greg Dutra is a news anchor.

Lake George also has a tradition of Girl Scout involvement, and this year is no exception. Nicole Farrell leads a Daisy troop of 8 girls, Kathryn Schoonover leads a group of 18 First and Second grade scouts, Kim Cornelius mentors a group of 9 sixth graders, and Margaret Meinecke leads a group of 5 Ambassador scouts.

Projects of the Lake George Girl Scouts include awareness of mental health issues — which is expected to culminate in a community service project — as well as developing leadership skills and pursuing adventures. The scouts have also sponsored a Father-Daughter Sports Day for all the Girl Scouts in their region.

To register or to obtain more information about Girl Scouts in southern Essex County, call Debbie Barber at (518) 585-6876, or Ann Arno in Moriah at (518) 942-7791 or Cyndi Tucker at (518) 489-8110 ext. 311.

For information about scouting in northern Warren County, contact Cindy Jennings at (518) 744-9083 or: billncindy@nycap.rr.com. To inquire about joining Girl Scouts in Bolton, Lake George, Queensbury and Glens Falls, contact Cheryl Bolton at (518) 369-7841 or: cherbolton11@gmail.com or contact: Lisa Wells at: 792-2143 or: lwells@gfsd.org.