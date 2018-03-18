Girl Scouts are busy

TICONDEROGA | With the start of the new Girl Scout year, southern Essex County Girl Scouts have hit the ground running with projects and events.

Individual troops have been busy with troop activities throughout the year, with some girls currently working on the requirements for their Bronze, Silver or Gold Awards.

“With the start of school, we began with hosting a number of recruitments events, including a number of school open houses in Schroon Lake, Ticonderoga, Crown Point and Moriah,” said Debbie Barber, service unit manager. “These events provided the opportunity for any girl who did not re-register in the spring to re-register and it provided an opportunity for any new girl to register.”

On Oct. 1, 2017, area Girl Scouts began their first product sale of the season. Area girls were out throughout the month of October taking orders for nuts/candy and magazines.

On Friday, Oct. 27, about 30 girls wearing Halloween costumes showed up to the Ticonderoga Best Western Suites to dance the night away.

“This event provided an opportunity for girls from Moriah, Crown Point, Ticonderoga and Schroon Lake to get together to have a great time and to make new friends,” Barber said. “Those who attended this event had a great time.”

She said they appreciate Mike Vilardo for being the D.J. and the Best Western for the use of the facilities.

× Expand Photo provided Girl Scouts from troops 3128 and 4036 are holding some of the items collected for the North Country SPCA Animal Shelter.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the girls were once again at it by participating in a community service project of collecting items which were donated to the North Country SPCA. Girls from Ticonderoga and Moriah stood out in front of Ticonderoga Walmart collecting pet items from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In addition to collecting items, they received $600 in monetary donations which allowed them to go into Walmart to purchase items not donated during the collection.

“This helped the girls work on their budget skills,” Barber said. “With all the donations received and what was purchased with money donated they girls were able to fill two vans.”

Troop 4036 volunteered to deliver all the items to SPCA and were given the opportunity to spend about an hour playing with some of the animals.