Girl Scouts are busy

TICONDEROGA | With the start of the new Girl Scout year, southern Essex County Girl Scouts have hit the ground running with projects and events.
Individual troops have been busy with troop activities throughout the year, with some girls currently working on the requirements for their Bronze, Silver or Gold Awards.
“With the start of school, we began with hosting a number of recruitments events, including a number of school open houses in Schroon Lake, Ticonderoga, Crown Point and Moriah,” said Debbie Barber, service unit manager. “These events provided the opportunity for any girl who did not re-register in the spring to re-register and it provided an opportunity for any new girl to register.”
On Oct. 1, 2017, area Girl Scouts began their first product sale of the season. Area girls were out throughout the month of October taking orders for nuts/candy and magazines.
On Friday, Oct. 27, about 30 girls wearing Halloween costumes showed up to the Ticonderoga Best Western Suites to dance the night away.
“This event provided an opportunity for girls from Moriah, Crown Point, Ticonderoga and Schroon Lake to get together to have a great time and to make new friends,” Barber said. “Those who attended this event had a great time.”
She said they appreciate Mike Vilardo for being the D.J. and the Best Western for the use of the facilities.
Photo provided
Girl Scouts from troops 3128 and 4036 are holding some of the items collected for the North Country SPCA Animal Shelter.
On Sunday, Oct. 29, the girls were once again at it by participating in a community service project of collecting items which were donated to the North Country SPCA. Girls from Ticonderoga and Moriah stood out in front of Ticonderoga Walmart collecting pet items from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
In addition to collecting items, they received $600 in monetary donations which allowed them to go into Walmart to purchase items not donated during the collection.
“This helped the girls work on their budget skills,” Barber said. “With all the donations received and what was purchased with money donated they girls were able to fill two vans.”
Troop 4036 volunteered to deliver all the items to SPCA and were given the opportunity to spend about an hour playing with some of the animals.
Scouts thanked Walmart for allowing them to hold our drive at the store.
Also, Troop 3128 held a toy drive in November 2017 and donated all the items they collected to Tiny Tim.
On Thursday, Nov. 9, scouts held their first Make and Take event at the Ticonderoga United Methodist Church. Those who attended were able to make suncatchers.
“Not only did the girls work on making suncatchers; but some of our adult volunteers joined in on the fun as well,” Barber said. “All those who attended had a great time and we able to make and meet new friends.”
Pam Lemza Putnam was instructor on the project. This event was a bring a friend event. All currently registered girls were encouraged to bring a friend who is not currently registered to this event. About 30 girls attended this event.
Scouts appreciate the Methodist Church allowing use of their fellowship hall and Pam Lemza Putnam for giving her time to show the girls how to make suncatchers.
Photo provided
Girl Scouts from Troop 3101 have been collecting items at Ticonderoga Walmart for the Birthday in a Bag project.
Sunday, Nov. 12, the troop was back at Walmart, braving the cold from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. collecting items for the annual Birthday in a Bag.
The items collected were donated to the area schools’ BackPack Program for underprivileged children. In addition to collecting items, the girls were given the opportunity to go shopping in Walmart to purchase items. This gave the girls the opportunity once again to work on how to budget their money.
On Friday, Dec. 1, the girls again braved the cold by walking Montcalm Street spreading some Christmas cheer by singing Christmas Carols from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. during Ticonderoga’s Shop and Dine event.
On Dec. 12, area girls delivered cookies to the Ticonderoga Elks for the Bake a Dozen for Vets program. Girls from troops 3240, 4036, 3001, 3128 all participated in this activity by taking time during their regular troop meetings to bake cookies.
On Thursday, Jan. 11 this year, the girls participated in the annual cookie kickoff from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. About 50 area girls attended this event.
The girls who participated in this event we taught all the skills necessary to help them sell Girl Scout cookies.
On Friday, Jan. 12, the girls began to take initial cookie orders.
Anyone who hasn’t ordered cookies can still place an order or stop by one of the many booth sales which will be taking place beginning March 23 and will continue until April 22.
The girls are currently looking for cookie donations which will be donated to Friends Comforting Friends.
Anyone who has not been contacted by area scouts and would like to purchase cookies can call Kari Michalak at 518-586-4114 or Debbie Barber at 585-6876 after 3:30 p.m. daily.
On Sunday, Jan. 21, girls participated in their annual powder puff derby at Ticonderoga High School. This is like the Pinewood Derby that Cub Scouts do every year. It provides an opportunity for girls to work on a project with their fathers.
Saturday, Feb. 10, girls participated in the annual bowling event at Adirondack Lanes.
Thursday, March 1, a few girls spent an hour at Family Reading Night at the Ticonderoga Elementary School reading to elementary students. This was a kick off to Dr. Seuss Week. The girls who participated in this event read some Dr. Seuss stories to 50 students.
“Without adults playing many pivotal roles, girl scouting couldn’t happen,” Barber said. “Whether you’re a leader/assistant leader, parent or guardian, volunteer, or mentor, you awaken in the girls their promise to develop to their full potential. Research shows that the influence one caring adult has on a child will last a lifetime. Helping girls grow strong is a fulfilling and inspiring challenge and being involved means something different to everyone.”
Anyone interested in joining Girl Scouts can contact Barber at 518-585-6876.