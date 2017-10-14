Girl Scouts flock to fort

TICONDEROGA | The scouts will participate in interactive and immersive programs, visit museum exhibitions, and explore the historic site, including the King’s Garden, Carillon Battlefield Hiking Trail, and the Heroic Corn Maze, said Fort President Beth Hill.

“Special guided tours and museum exhibitions will immerse the scouts in Fort Ticonderoga’s epic history, “said Hill. “The visit will include the historic trades shops, where they will learn about key skills that were essential for keeping an army clothed, fed, and prepared, while connecting with scouting goals.”

To register a Girl Scout troop to participate, email Fort Ticonderoga’s School and Youth Program coordinator at bmccormick@fort-ticonderoga.org, or call 518-585-6370. The cost is $7 per scout; $14 for adult leaders and chaperones.

There will be weapons and historic trades demonstrations, lots of museum exhibits, and the King’s Garden to tour.

Special programs take place in the historic trades shops at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. At noon, there’s s the process of feeding the troops as the mid-day meal is prepared at the outdoor camp kitchen.

For artistically inclined Girl Scouts, “Watercolors in the Garden” and other activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The six-acre Heroic Corn Maze will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; last entry is at 3:30 p.m.