Glass and screen repair offered

Joseph and Paula Norton stand in their shop on Pearl Street in Crown Point. J&P Screen and Window Repair also handles locksmith work. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

CROWN POINT | J&P Screen and Window Repair is now open for business in Crown Point.

Joseph and Paula Norton have started the shop in a former small-engine repair garage at their 327 Pearl St. residence.

Mr. Norton said he acquired the screen and glass supplies and equipment after Ticonderoga Agway closed following the death of owner Douglas Spaulding.

“I tried to keep the place old school because that’s the way it was at Agway,” he said. “I’m working on a sign that should be up soon.”

There’s a vintage radio in the shop, and a gum ball machine and old-time cash register.

Norton is also a locksmith.

“I do everything but safes,” he said. “I have a key machine I got from Agway.”

He worked for Spaulding for 15 years at the Agway, learning every facet of the business.

“I always thought about doing this and making it into something,” he said. “I wouldn’t ever have competed with Doug. He was like family to me.”

Norton also designs and builds custom screen doors.

He said anyone with a window or screen that needs repair can drop it off any time at the shop, and fill out a tag with name and phone number and he’ll contact them when it’s ready or with a price. Norton can be reached at 518 586-2928.

“I want to thank the Spaulding family for everything they’ve done for me,” he said. “They let me be a big part of their family.”